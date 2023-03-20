Gudi Padwa 2023: Delicious recipes to try at home

Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 22 this year. Enjoy the festivities with these easy-to-make traditional dishes and drinks.
Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the New Year for people in Maharashtra and several other states. On this day, people decorate their houses and put up a 'gudi' at the entrance of their homes to ward off evil and seek prosperity. On this day delicious Gudi Padwa dishes are also prepared.
Here are some Gudi Padwa special recipes that are easy to make:
Vermicelli kheer
Vermicelli kheer is a popular dessert which is enjoyed on Gudi Padwa.
Puran poli
Puran poli is a stuffed bread dish which is popularly enjoyed on Gudi Padwa.
ALSO READ | Gudi Padwa: How and why it is celebrated
Shrikhand
Shrikhand is a heart-warming yoghurt dish that brings the flavours of saffron, cardamom, and slightly tangy hung yoghurt together.
Kairi panhe was once prepared only at home. Now the drink may be available in restaurants and hotels on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.
This refreshing drink is prepared with fresh raw mango.