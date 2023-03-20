Gudi Padwa 2023: Delicious recipes to try at home

Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 22 this year. Enjoy the festivities with these easy-to-make traditional dishes and drinks.

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the New Year for people in Maharashtra and several other states. On this day, people decorate their houses and put up a 'gudi' at the entrance of their homes to ward off evil and seek prosperity. On this day delicious Gudi Padwa dishes are also prepared.

Here are some Gudi Padwa special recipes that are easy to make:

Vermicelli kheer

Vermicelli kheer is a popular dessert which is enjoyed on Gudi Padwa.

Wash the vermicelli and put it in a pan along with ghee and stir for two minutes on medium heat.

Then add milk and sugar and stir well and keep it on simmer for about one hour or till milk reduces to a creamy consistency.

Add almonds and cashew nuts to the kheer and sprinkle crushed cardamom for garnish and serve.

Puran poli

Puran poli is a stuffed bread dish which is popularly enjoyed on Gudi Padwa.

Add chana dal and water in a cooker and let it cook for 3-4 whistles. Drain the dal, mash it and add the jaggery and ghee. Sprinkle some cardamom and cook the mix gently on a low flame.

For the bread, make the dough with all-purpose flour water and ghee and leave it for half an hour.

Roll small chapati and add a generous amount of the sweet stuffing.

Cover the edges of the dough and roll it like a chapati. Cook the puran poli in a flat tawa generously with ghee and serve hot.

Shrikhand

Shrikhand is a heart-warming yoghurt dish that brings the flavours of saffron, cardamom, and slightly tangy hung yoghurt together.

Take some fresh hung curd (not curd that has gone sour).

Add half a tablespoon of warm milk in a small bowl and add two pinches of saffron strands.

Separately in a mortar, crush 4-5 green cardamom pods into a powder.

Then place the hung curd in a bowl, add superfine sugar and stir.

Add the saffron-steeped milk and powdered cardamom to the yoghurt mix and put it in an electric beater and whip until the sugar is dissolved.

Chill the shrikhand in the fridge for at least an hour and serve it with a topping of sliced dry fruits or roasted nuts.

Kairi panhe

Kairi panhe was once prepared only at home. Now the drink may be available in restaurants and hotels on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

This refreshing drink is prepared with fresh raw mango.

Boil the raw mangoes and allow them to cool down to peel them. Mash the mangoes and strain the pulp.

Take about five cups of water in a container and add the strained mango pulp to it and cool it on a medium flame till the mix thickens.

Add sugar, black salt and cumin powder and let it cook for some more time. Let the mix cool down to room temperature then put it in the refrigerator. Serve the drink after diluting it to the consistency of your choice.

