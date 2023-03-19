Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, history and significance

The first day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar is celebrated as Gudi Padwa. The festival is also recognised as the beginning of the spring season and the harvest season begins for Rabi crops after the end of this festival.

Gudi Padwa or Samvatsar Padvo is celebrated across Maharashtra and in some parts of Konkan India. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated every year on the first day of the Chaitra month. This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 22.

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of spring and is observed as the start of the new year among Konkani and Marathi Hindus.

Shubh Muhurat

The shubh muhurat for Gudi Padwa this year will begin at 10:52 pm on March 21 and the Pratipada tithi will end at 8:20 pm on March 22.

According to the custom of udayatithi, the Chaitra Navratri will start on March 22 and Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on the same day. Gudi Padwa rituals will start with an oil bath followed by special prayers.

History and significance

As per Hindu mythology, Gudi Padwa is derived from two words -- 'Gudi', which means a symbol or a flag, while Padwa means the first day and the phase of the moon. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, people hoist a Gudi at the entrance of their homes or over a window. It is believed that it will help them ward off negativity and welcome prosperity.

According to popular belief, on the day of Gudi Padwa, Lord Brahma created the universe and he is worshipped on this day.

Some people also believe that the concept of day, week, month, and year was also introduced on Gudi Padwa.

The significance of Gudi Padwa is marked in its celebration as the 'day of victory'. The festival is also recognised as the beginning of the spring season and the harvest season begins for Rabi crops after the end of this festival.