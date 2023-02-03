homelifestyle News

Golden Book Awards 2023: Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Kamlesh Patel – A look at the winners

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 3, 2023 8:20:31 PM IST (Published)

The Golden Book Awards aims to recognise the hard work, creativity, and experiences of authors who often go unrewarded and unrecognised. The awards are organised by Wings Publication International, a leading independent publisher in India. Here's a look at the winners for 2023.

The list of winners of the Golden Book Awards 2023 has been officially announced for 2023. The event recognises the exceptional literary works that have made a significant impact with their depth of research, quality of writing, and originality of thought. This year, the winners were selected by a panel of independent judges from a pool of highly qualified nominees.

Manika Singh, the CEO of Wings Publication International & Literary Director of Golden Book Awards, said, "We are honoured to recognise these outstanding works of Authors." She added that these books demonstrate the power of knowledge, the importance of critical thinking, and the impact which well-researched and well-written books have in the world, ANI reported.

The renowned jury of this year’s awards included:

Dr Kailash Pinjani, president Indian Author Association

Dr Deepak Parbat, founder of Superfast Author, an International Trainer and Publisher

Also Read: Padma awards 2023 | Medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, 26 'unsung heroes' honoured

Murali Sundaram, founder of TLC, India's only peer-to-peer coaches and trainers support community.

Here is a list of winners of the Golden Book Awards of the year 2023:

Deepak Chopra - The Seven Spiritual Law Of Success: A practical guide to achieving your dreams
Ashneer Grover: Doglapan - The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups
Jeff Kinney - Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode
J K Rowling - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Gaur
Gopal Das - Energize Your Mind: A Monk's Guide to Mindful Living
Ruskin Bond - How To Live Your Life
Namita Thapar - The Dolphin and the Shark: Stories on Entrepreneurship
Kamlesh Patel - The Wisdom Bridge: Nine Principles to a Life that Echoes in the Hearts of Your Loved Ones
Geeta Piramal - Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life | Official Biography of the chairman of Bajaj Group
Also Read: Anoushka Shankar to perform at 65th Grammy Awards premiere ceremony
Sneh Desai, Sunil Tulsiani - Ultimate Secrets to Wealth
Raj Shamani - Build, Don't Talk: Things You Wish You Were Taught in School
Bhupendra Singh Rathore - The Magic of Thinking Rich
Deepak Bajaj - Network Marketing in 60 Minutes
Deepti Naval - A Country Called Childhood: A Memoir
Nila Prasad - The Silver Gold Tower
K.B.S.Venkat Sai - A Guide for Women Laws and How to File an FIR
Aad Ram Nayak - Vigyanaku ek hajar nav sanchar
Sujit Kumar Mishra - Winner of the day Kiran Tandon: Extra Ordinary Experiences of an (Extra) Ordinary Girl
Bidisha Chakraborty - Moner Kobit
Dr Pravada Milind Telang -  Unselfish Desires
Shahana Debnath - The Insight
Dr. Gayatri Narasimhan -  INVAS
Also Read: National Sports Awards 2022: Sharath Kamal conferred with Khel Ratna award, full list here
Sonal Loharikar - MAAJGHAR: a traditional food culture
Pramendra Srivastava - Sacred Mysteries: Shedding Illusions of Religions
Anuj Ashokan - AI AVATAR: The ethically conscious Advaitic (Non: Dual) AI
Amit Khare - The Rolling Soul: A Collection of Poems
Kiran Swami - ULTIMATE HAPPINESS MASTERY
Hemant Suva - Conquer the battle within Juju's Pearls
Dr Reemanshu Bansal - Momsie Popsie Diary Tea time chit chat on living life
Shelma Sahayam - The Land of Ataraxia: Genesis
Sridevi Soundirarajan - Positive Infinity
Dr Mangesh Madhukarrao Kalore - The Science of Physiognomy
David Baker - The Chronicles of Cancatia: Divided
Dr Aparna Pradhan - Existence of womanhood
Manoj (Vaz) Ramchandran - TINSEL SHIVAJI DAS: Hundred Thoughts of King
Arun Kunjunny - Merrored Poetry 101
Osheen - Adventure with the Sea and the Sand Ivy
Emmanuel Thomas - The Wheel Spins to Your Will
Biswajit Banerji - HAPPIMESS
Vaishali - Khudgarziyan
Smita Goswamy - Family Run To Family Led
Subadra Ilan - An Enticing Career
Aadya Dube - Always Be Unique
Navin Reuben Dawson - Chimaera
Rajeev Kumar Dubey - Urvi
Dr Soumendra Nath Bandyopadhyay - The Mysteries Of The Universe-Where Fact Is More Interesting Than Fiction
Ankush Pare - Secret to overcome stammering and becoming an effective speaker
Parag Pandya - Padagha ( Japanese Version - Bussokusekika )
Moasenla R. Jamir - Foreign Engine In Flight - A Light Of Passage In Poems
Gowri Venket - Superstar Of My Life - Saibaba
Dr Sreeveni V - Self-Worth As Your First Impression - Signature Of Your Expression
Ashutosh Madhukar Marathe - The Extra In Ordinary
Dr K. Sreekumar - Buddhavelicham
Rakhi Kapoor - Now You Breathe - Overcoming Toxic Relationships And Abuse
Chandrima Chowdhury - The Tales Of The Uncommon Commons
Dr P. Madhurima Reddy - The Awakening
Aashish Patidar Property Shastra - A Vedic Guide To Buy The Right Property
S. Ilanchezhiyan - 10x Ceo To The Board Joy To Yoy
Kiran Sidde - Vidyarthi-Betal
Osama Regaah - Travel And Thoughts

Several winning authors shared their gratitude and happiness on Twitter.

Winner in the "Women Empowerment Hindi Poetry" category, Dr Aparna Pradha shared a note of thanks on Twitter.

Filmmaker and writer Tapan Ghosh, who won the award for his book 'SIGNPOSTS- Life simplified in 100 quotes' also shared the news on Twitter.

