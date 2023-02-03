Golden Book Awards 2023: Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Kamlesh Patel – A look at the winners

The Golden Book Awards aims to recognise the hard work, creativity, and experiences of authors who often go unrewarded and unrecognised. The awards are organised by Wings Publication International, a leading independent publisher in India. Here's a look at the winners for 2023.

The list of winners of the Golden Book Awards 2023 has been officially announced for 2023. The event recognises the exceptional literary works that have made a significant impact with their depth of research, quality of writing, and originality of thought. This year, the winners were selected by a panel of independent judges from a pool of highly qualified nominees.

Manika Singh, the CEO of Wings Publication International & Literary Director of Golden Book Awards, said, "We are honoured to recognise these outstanding works of Authors." She added that these books demonstrate the power of knowledge, the importance of critical thinking, and the impact which well-researched and well-written books have in the world, ANI reported.

The renowned jury of this year’s awards included:

Dr Kailash Pinjani, president Indian Author Association

Dr Deepak Parbat, founder of Superfast Author, an International Trainer and Publisher

Murali Sundaram, founder of TLC, India's only peer-to-peer coaches and trainers support community.

Here is a list of winners of the Golden Book Awards of the year 2023:

Deepak Chopra - The Seven Spiritual Law Of Success: A practical guide to achieving your dreams

Ashneer Grover: Doglapan - The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups

Jeff Kinney - Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode

J K Rowling - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Gaur

Gopal Das - Energize Your Mind: A Monk's Guide to Mindful Living

Ruskin Bond - How To Live Your Life

Namita Thapar - The Dolphin and the Shark: Stories on Entrepreneurship

Kamlesh Patel - The Wisdom Bridge: Nine Principles to a Life that Echoes in the Hearts of Your Loved Ones

Geeta Piramal - Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life | Official Biography of the chairman of Bajaj Group

Sneh Desai, Sunil Tulsiani - Ultimate Secrets to Wealth

Raj Shamani - Build, Don't Talk: Things You Wish You Were Taught in School

Bhupendra Singh Rathore - The Magic of Thinking Rich

Deepak Bajaj - Network Marketing in 60 Minutes

Deepti Naval - A Country Called Childhood: A Memoir

Nila Prasad - The Silver Gold Tower

K.B.S.Venkat Sai - A Guide for Women Laws and How to File an FIR

Aad Ram Nayak - Vigyanaku ek hajar nav sanchar

Sujit Kumar Mishra - Winner of the day Kiran Tandon: Extra Ordinary Experiences of an (Extra) Ordinary Girl

Bidisha Chakraborty - Moner Kobit

Dr Pravada Milind Telang - Unselfish Desires

Shahana Debnath - The Insight

Dr. Gayatri Narasimhan - INVAS

Sonal Loharikar - MAAJGHAR: a traditional food culture

Pramendra Srivastava - Sacred Mysteries: Shedding Illusions of Religions

Anuj Ashokan - AI AVATAR: The ethically conscious Advaitic (Non: Dual) AI

Amit Khare - The Rolling Soul: A Collection of Poems

Kiran Swami - ULTIMATE HAPPINESS MASTERY

Hemant Suva - Conquer the battle within Juju's Pearls

Dr Reemanshu Bansal - Momsie Popsie Diary Tea time chit chat on living life

Shelma Sahayam - The Land of Ataraxia: Genesis

Sridevi Soundirarajan - Positive Infinity

Dr Mangesh Madhukarrao Kalore - The Science of Physiognomy

David Baker - The Chronicles of Cancatia: Divided

Dr Aparna Pradhan - Existence of womanhood

Manoj (Vaz) Ramchandran - TINSEL SHIVAJI DAS: Hundred Thoughts of King

Arun Kunjunny - Merrored Poetry 101

Osheen - Adventure with the Sea and the Sand Ivy

Emmanuel Thomas - The Wheel Spins to Your Will

Biswajit Banerji - HAPPIMESS

Vaishali - Khudgarziyan

Smita Goswamy - Family Run To Family Led

Subadra Ilan - An Enticing Career

Aadya Dube - Always Be Unique

Navin Reuben Dawson - Chimaera

Rajeev Kumar Dubey - Urvi

Dr Soumendra Nath Bandyopadhyay - The Mysteries Of The Universe-Where Fact Is More Interesting Than Fiction

Ankush Pare - Secret to overcome stammering and becoming an effective speaker

Parag Pandya - Padagha ( Japanese Version - Bussokusekika )

Moasenla R. Jamir - Foreign Engine In Flight - A Light Of Passage In Poems

Gowri Venket - Superstar Of My Life - Saibaba

Dr Sreeveni V - Self-Worth As Your First Impression - Signature Of Your Expression

Ashutosh Madhukar Marathe - The Extra In Ordinary

Dr K. Sreekumar - Buddhavelicham

Rakhi Kapoor - Now You Breathe - Overcoming Toxic Relationships And Abuse

Chandrima Chowdhury - The Tales Of The Uncommon Commons

Dr P. Madhurima Reddy - The Awakening

Aashish Patidar Property Shastra - A Vedic Guide To Buy The Right Property

S. Ilanchezhiyan - 10x Ceo To The Board Joy To Yoy

Kiran Sidde - Vidyarthi-Betal

Osama Regaah - Travel And Thoughts

Several winning authors shared their gratitude and happiness on Twitter.

Winner in the "Women Empowerment Hindi Poetry" category, Dr Aparna Pradha shared a note of thanks on Twitter.

It gives me immense pleasure to share that my book "नारीत्व का अस्तित्व" has been selected for the prestigious Golden Book Awards in the category "Women Empowerment Hindi Poetry"Thank you Wings Publication International for this honour. #goldenbookawards #wingspublications pic.twitter.com/cWUgH6wxzo — Dr. Aparna Pradhan (@DrAparnaPradha1) January 31, 2023

Filmmaker and writer Tapan Ghosh, who won the award for his book 'SIGNPOSTS- Life simplified in 100 quotes' also shared the news on Twitter.

