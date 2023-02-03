Golden Book Awards 2023: Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Kamlesh Patel – A look at the winners

The Golden Book Awards aims to recognise the hard work, creativity, and experiences of authors who often go unrewarded and unrecognised. The awards are organised by Wings Publication International, a leading independent publisher in India. Here's a look at the winners for 2023.
The list of winners of the Golden Book Awards 2023 has been officially announced for 2023. The event recognises the exceptional literary works that have made a significant impact with their depth of research, quality of writing, and originality of thought. This year, the winners were selected by a panel of independent judges from a pool of highly qualified nominees.
The Golden Book Awards aims to recognise the hard work, creativity, and experiences of authors who often go unrewarded and unrecognised.
The awards are organised by Wings Publication International, a leading independent publisher in India.
Manika Singh, the CEO of Wings Publication International & Literary Director of Golden Book Awards, said, "We are honoured to recognise these outstanding works of Authors." She added that these books demonstrate the power of knowledge, the importance of critical thinking, and the impact which well-researched and well-written books have in the world, ANI reported.
The renowned jury of this year’s awards included:
Dr Kailash Pinjani, president Indian Author Association
Dr Deepak Parbat, founder of Superfast Author, an International Trainer and Publisher
Murali Sundaram, founder of TLC, India's only peer-to-peer coaches and trainers support community.
Here is a list of winners of the Golden Book Awards of the year 2023:
Several winning authors shared their gratitude and happiness on Twitter.
Winner in the "Women Empowerment Hindi Poetry" category, Dr Aparna Pradha shared a note of thanks on Twitter.
It gives me immense pleasure to share that my book "नारीत्व का अस्तित्व" has been selected for the prestigious Golden Book Awards in the category "Women Empowerment Hindi Poetry"Thank you Wings Publication International for this honour. #goldenbookawards #wingspublications pic.twitter.com/cWUgH6wxzo— Dr. Aparna Pradhan (@DrAparnaPradha1) January 31, 2023
Filmmaker and writer Tapan Ghosh, who won the award for his book 'SIGNPOSTS- Life simplified in 100 quotes' also shared the news on Twitter.
