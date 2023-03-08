Gin Fest 2023 — The Mythical Edition witnessed a variety of beverages, musical performances, and more

It’s Gin O’Clock! Delhi hosted yet another iteration of The Gin Explorers Club (GEC), India's largest gin festival, on March 4 and 5. There was a variety of gin-based beverages, thrilling musical performances and enchanting vibes at every turn.

The Gin Explorers Club was here over the weekend in Delhi to spark your creativity and transport you to their enchanted Gin City. This edition was called the 'Mythical Edition'. As #GinOClock arrived, attendees "sip" their way into a botanical wonderland. In recent years, "Gin-naissance" has swept the globe, and India is no exception to this expanding trend of going beyond the conventional mixture of gin and tonic. With the rise of home-grown gin brands in recent years, the festival showcased a variety of artisanal gins produced by local distilleries.

The experience extended beyond gin, though. There was a wonderful array of pop-up eateries and retail establishments displaying the best in cuisine and way of life. Visitors got to embrace the flavours of Mexico, Asia, and India while enjoying their favourite drinks and some much-needed shopping therapy. Attendees also enjoyed workshops and master classes hosted by experts in the industry. These sessions provided them with a deeper understanding of the history and production process of gin, as well as tips on how to make the perfect gin cocktail.

Gin enthusiasts, who are committed to exploring and celebrating the world of gin, also prioritised sustainability in their approach. One of the ways in which the Gin Explorers Club focused on sustainability was by selecting and promoting gin brands that prioritised sustainable production methods. This included no usage of plastic at the fest. Gin was served in their signature Gin Explorers Club drinking glasses (made of glass) along with sustainable cutlery.

In addition to supporting sustainable gin brands, the Gin Explorers Club has also been encouraging its members to make sustainable choices in their consumption of gin — such as promoting responsible drinking habits, avoiding single-use plastics, and seeking environment-friendly packaging and delivery options when purchasing gin.

Overall, the Gin Explorers Club's approach to sustainability is rooted in a commitment to preserving the planet and its resources, while also celebrating the rich and diverse world of gin. By prioritising sustainability in their approach, they are helping ensure the future generations can continue to enjoy and explore the world of gin for years to come.