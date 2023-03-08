English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homelifestyle NewsGin Fest 2023 — The Mythical Edition witnessed a variety of beverages, musical performances, and more
lifestyle | Mar 8, 2023 2:44 PM IST

Gin Fest 2023 — The Mythical Edition witnessed a variety of beverages, musical performances, and more

Profile image
By Zenia Baria   Mar 8, 2023 2:44 PM IST (Published)
Mini

With the rise of home-grown gin brands in recent years, the Gin Fest 2023-The Mythical Edition in Delhi showcased a variety of artisanal gins produced by local distilleries.

It’s Gin O’Clock! Delhi hosted yet another iteration of The Gin Explorers Club (GEC), India's largest gin festival, on March 4 and 5. There was a variety of gin-based beverages, thrilling musical performances and enchanting vibes at every turn.

Recommended Articles

View All
Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough

Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough

Mar 8, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Women's Day 2023: A wealth management expert explains why do we need women fund managers

Women's Day 2023: A wealth management expert explains why do we need women fund managers

Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Women’s Day 2023: Do you know! 66% Indian woman not comfortable sharing menopause-related health issues with family

Women’s Day 2023: Do you know! 66% Indian woman not comfortable sharing menopause-related health issues with family

Mar 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The Gin Explorers Club was here over the weekend in Delhi to spark your creativity and transport you to their enchanted Gin City. This edition was called the 'Mythical Edition'. As #GinOClock arrived, attendees "sip" their way into a botanical wonderland. In recent years, "Gin-naissance" has swept the globe, and India is no exception to this expanding trend of going beyond the conventional mixture of gin and tonic. With the rise of home-grown gin brands in recent years, the festival showcased a variety of artisanal gins produced by local distilleries.
The experience extended beyond gin, though. There was a wonderful array of pop-up eateries and retail establishments displaying the best in cuisine and way of life. Visitors got to embrace the flavours of Mexico, Asia, and India while enjoying their favourite drinks and some much-needed shopping therapy. Attendees also enjoyed workshops and master classes hosted by experts in the industry. These sessions provided them with a deeper understanding of the history and production process of gin, as well as tips on how to make the perfect gin cocktail.
Also Read: Vh1 Supersonic returns after a 3-year break, music enthusiasts from across the world attend
Gin enthusiasts, who are committed to exploring and celebrating the world of gin, also prioritised sustainability in their approach. One of the ways in which the Gin Explorers Club focused on sustainability was by selecting and promoting gin brands that prioritised sustainable production methods. This included no usage of plastic at the fest. Gin was served in their signature Gin Explorers Club drinking glasses (made of glass) along with sustainable cutlery.
In addition to supporting sustainable gin brands, the Gin Explorers Club has also been encouraging its members to make sustainable choices in their consumption of gin — such as  promoting responsible drinking habits, avoiding single-use plastics, and seeking environment-friendly packaging and delivery options when purchasing gin.
Overall, the Gin Explorers Club's approach to sustainability is rooted in a commitment to preserving the planet and its resources, while also celebrating the rich and diverse world of gin. By prioritising sustainability in their approach, they are helping ensure the future generations can continue to enjoy and explore the world of gin for years to come.
Also Read: Ajio Luxe Weekend returns with a progressive, sustainable approach to luxury
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X