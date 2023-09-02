Gen Z home decor is not only about funky minimalism — what the zoomers really want may surprise you

Have you heard of 'Dopamine Décor’ or ‘Cottage Core Décor’? These are all the rage with Gen Z when it comes to home decor trends. Gen Z is pushing aside the popular trends of previous generations and adopting their own styles. From funky light fittings to 70s pattern-mixing, enter a room decorated by a Gen Z and you’ll find a trove of unique items.

As per experts, this generation loves bringing a sense of individuality to their spaces, and the interior design trends they champion are proof of just that.

As a cultural phenomenon, Generation Z, sometimes humorously referred to as ‘zoomers,’ is often portrayed exaggeratedly, wearing pastel colours and being characterised as an ultra-woke group of influencers who frequently showcase their lives through TikTok (in the West) and Instagram reel dances.

Amidst these stereotypes and generalisations, it's essential to recognise that they are, in fact, real individuals. So, what are their desires when it comes to their homes?

What does Gen Z want in home decor?

What Gen Z wants is seen in the kind of trends that they follow. But mostly it revolves around self-expression, colour, individuality and creativity, which on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, is popular as 'Dopamine Décor.’ It means decorating your room in a way that makes you happy.

As per Rajinder Gupta, Chairman of Trident Group, which operates the home decor brand MyTrident, Gen Z wants something that makes their home look better and cosy and they are also very aware about being eco-friendly.

"The trends and rising demand of Gen Z have made us launch a lot of collections that cater to the generation. We have experimented with colour palettes focusing on pastel colours and eco-friendly material," added Gupta. Additionally, the brand aims to cross revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by FY 2025-26.

What makes Gen Z home decor different from other generations?

At present, there is plenty of online content suggesting that Gen Z is inclined toward compact living solutions, portable decor items, and budget-friendly choices. While these observations hold, it's worth noting that similar preferences could be attributed to baby boomers when they were embarking on their first apartment journeys.

Many of the generational distinctions we often perceive as fixed characteristics are, in reality, shaped by factors such as who is pursuing higher education, starting families, or entering retirement.

As per fellow Gen Zs and content creators Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan who run their channel Slayy Point on YouTube and Instagram, Gen Z is all about boundaries and embracing change.

On one hand, Kawale is all into the natural aesthetic and indie culture when it comes to home decor, giving the connected-to-nature-and-culture vibe, Mohan keeps his home space minimalist in a way to keeps it stylish and functional.

Nevertheless, most observers acknowledge a few discernible differences in how Gen Z views the world compared to other age groups, largely influenced by the tumultuous events that marked their formative years.

Born in the wake of September 11, and raised during the Great Recession and having gone through COVID-19, Gen Z has experienced a series of transformative events. Moreover, the looming threat of climate change makes sustainability a big thing for the generation.

"What sets us apart is our ability to unite globally, championing inclusivity and diversity. With a heightened social consciousness, we're passionate about causes and determined to make an impact. We're adaptable, constantly evolving, and redefining success on our terms. Additionally, this is relevant in our home decor as well," Kawale and Mohan added.

One notable outcome of this tumultuous backdrop, as suggested by Gen Zs themselves is the emergence of an earnest and socially-engaged generation with a finely-tuned moral compass guiding their purchasing decisions. Unlike the ironic detachment often associated with Gen X and some older millennials, Gen Z is characterised by a heightened sense of idealism, making their home decor very personal.

"When it comes to aesthetics it can range from being minimalistic to being the most loud home ever. I think we also like to have our vibe in the house and it's a form of self-expression. When it comes to home décor, Gen Z are very particular about it as it's very personal," said 21-year-old, lifestyle and beauty content creator, Tarini Shah.

The idea of self-expression and identity for Gen Z in home decor is also coupled with technology for some.

According to 21-year-old lifestyle and beauty content, creator Leisha Patidar, Gen Z is known for valuing their personality, self-identity and individuality with a focus on technology, sustainability and personalisation.

In essence, Gen Z's approach to home decor is a reflection of their values — individuality, sustainability, and a deep sense of purpose.