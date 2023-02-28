Sound and light show at Gateway of India in Mumbai premieres

The sound and light show at the Gateway of India kicked off at 8 pm on Tuesday, February 28. It will be held every week on Saturdays and Sundays. The show will highlight Maharashtra's role in India's Independence movement.
The Maharashtra government is organising a sound a light show at Gateway of India in Mumbai as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which celebrates 75 years of India's Independence.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments
Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert
Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The show starts at 8pm on Tuesday, February 28, following which it will be held every week on Saturdays and Sundays, to begin with.
The show will be inaugurated on Tuesday evening by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.
It is being jointly organised by the state's tourism department, the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry as well as the Indian Oil Corporation.
The state's Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced the event recently and said it will be among the series of programmes as part of the celebrations. He said the show will shed light on the contribution of the state in India's Independence.
The State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, MP Arvind Sawant, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, among others, are expected to attend the inaugural event on Tuesday.
Also Read: Holi 2023: Date, time, significance and all you need to know about the festival of colours
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 7:22 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!