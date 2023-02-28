Just minutes away | Sound and light show at Gateway of India in Mumbai starts today

The sound and light show at Gateway of India will be held at 8 pm on Tuesday, following which it will be held every week on Saturdays and Sundays. to begin with. It will highlight Maharashtra's role in India's Independence movement.

The Maharashtra government is organising a sound a light show at Gateway of India in Mumbai as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which celebrates 75 years of India's Independence.

The show starts at 8pm on Tuesday, February 28, following which it will be held every week on Saturdays and Sundays, to begin with.

The show will be inaugurated on Tuesday evening by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

It is being jointly organised by the state's tourism department, the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry as well as the Indian Oil Corporation.

The state's Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced the event recently and said it will be among the series of programmes as part of the celebrations. He said the show will shed light on the contribution of the state in India's Independence.

The State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, MP Arvind Sawant, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, among others, are expected to attend the inaugural event on Tuesday.