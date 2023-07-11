Full body massages are no longer a luxury but recommendation for good health

Research has found that massage therapies enhance an individual's health by increasing blood circulation, calming the central nervous system and loosening tight muscles. If you're looking to take a break from your hectic work schedule, then do take some time off your calendar and get a massage to rejuvenate your body.

It is often recommended to take one or two massages a month, if you want to get additional health benefits. For those who work in a high-stress environment, massages are recommended weekly or even daily based on the situation.

Even if you are healthy, massages enhance your health by increasing blood circulation, calming the central nervous system and loosening tight muscles. A 2010 study conducted by the National Center for Complimentary and Integrative Health, found that only one session of Swedish massage therapy had a positive and acute impact on immunity.

People go for massages to get help with muscle spasm or knots they experience.

No matter what the reason be, if you opt for a full body massage, it is best if the entire experience is enhanced with light and relaxing music, scented candles and a peaceful and quiet environment. Often the experience at a spa is much better than the one taken at home.

There are different kinds of massages available at spa centres to choose from. One of the most popular massage therapies, as told by Shamira Ajani, Director of Marketing and Communications at Shangri-La Group of Hotels, is aroma therapy. Other popular massages include Swedish massages and deep-tissue massages.

Foreigners who visit India often try Ayurvedic massages and prefer taking therapies like Shirodhara and Abhyanga.

If you’re looking for some rare therapies or are going through stress, anxiety, insomnia, muscle tension or pain, you can find relief in trying out a hot stone massage that would offer some change from the popular therapies as well as help you relax.

In a hot stone massage therapy, stones made of basalt, a type of volcanic rock are placed on specific parts of your body, mostly along the spine and palms. The massaging technique used here is Swedish in nature that includes long strokes, circular movements, kneading and tapping.

While the above-mentioned therapies are the most popular ones, very few spa centres offer hot stone massages with heated massage beds. The CHI Spa at Shangri-La Hotel in Bengaluru is one of them. It provides a spacious massage bed that is heated and can be elevated to facilitate the direction of blood flow when different parts of your body is massaged.

Other spas in Bangalore that provide Hot Stone Massage are Hwarang Thai Spa, SPA.ce The Spa and D - Home Spa; while LBB lists CHI The Spa in some of the top spas in Bangalore along with Tattva Spa, Jiva Spa, Angsana Spa and The Sanctuary Spa.

Meanwhile, couples prefer to take a massage therapy together and spas like CHI The Spa have can accommodate two people in a room. They also have amenities for those who want to enhance their experience of a massage by following it with steam in the steam room, to melt and release toxins from the body, and a sauna to prolong the healing state and integrate the effects of the massage before hurrying back to regular life.

If you're tired from rushing from one place to another during your travel, or are just looking to take a break from hectic work, then you could take an hour or two off your calendar and get a massage for the rejuvenation of your body cells.