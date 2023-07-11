Full body massages are no longer a luxury but recommendation for good health

Research has found that massage therapies enhance an individual's health by increasing blood circulation, calming the central nervous system and loosening tight muscles. If you're looking to take a break from your hectic work schedule, then do take some time off your calendar and get a massage to rejuvenate your body.

It is often recommended to take one or two massages a month, if you want to get additional health benefits. For those who work in a high-stress environment, massages are recommended weekly or even daily based on the situation.

Even if you are healthy, massages enhance your health by increasing blood circulation, calming the central nervous system and loosening tight muscles. A 2010 study conducted by the National Center for Complimentary and Integrative Health, found that only one session of Swedish massage therapy had a positive and acute impact on immunity.

People go for massages to get help with muscle spasm or knots they experience.