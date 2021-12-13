From Miss Chandigarh to Miss Universe 2021: India's Harnaaz Sandhu brings home crown after 21 years

Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned the 2021 Miss Universe winner. The 21-year-old from Chandigarh triumphed over 80 other contestants to be crowned the holder of the pageantry title. Sandhu managed to edge out Nadia Ferreira from Paraguay and Lalela Mswane of South Africa, in the final that was held in Eilat, Israel.

"Finally the great day has come! I feel very fortunate to represent my beloved country, have no doubt that I will do my best to get the crown for India, that is the great goal of all, and today one of us will finally be able to fulfill it," Sandhu said on Twitter after her win.

Sandhu, a model, and actress, was born in Chandigarh and completed her schooling at Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh. She is currently pursuing a Master's in Public Administration, according to reports. Sandhu has had a considerable experience in other pageants in the past.

Sandhu won titles like Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh in 2017 and Miss Max Emerging Star India in 2018. Her first major title was Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, after which she took part in the Femina Miss India 2019 competition. While Sandhu didn't manage to clinch the title, she grabbed a spot in the Top 12.

While 2020 saw a dearth of pageant events due to the pandemic, in August 2021, Sandhu was shortlisted as one of the 50 semi-finalists of the Miss Diva 2021 competition. Sandhu then participated as one of the Top 20 contests in the televised event before winning it all.

Winning the competition gave Sandhu the right to represent India in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant. Before Sandhu, only two other Indians had won the coveted title, Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Sandhu had called her mother her biggest inspiration in the past and is an avid equestrian and yoga enthusiast as seen from her Instagram account.

Apart from modelling, Sandhu has worked in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. Sandhu will now be staying in New York City as she represents the Miss Universe Foundation across their various advocacy events.