From clicks to bricks: The resurgence of offline stores in the digital age

Zouk — a handicraft accessories and lifestyle brand — has opened a store in Navi Mumbai with a desire to provide customers with immersive experiences, foster deeper connections and differentiate themselves in a crowded digital landscape.

In an era dominated by online shopping, businesses are finding themselves at a crossroads on whether or not to set up offline stores. While e-commerce platforms continue to thrive, a growing number of companies are recognising the need to shift from online websites to offline stores. This transformation is driven by a desire to provide customers with immersive experiences, foster deeper connections and differentiate themselves in a crowded digital landscape.

For years, online shopping has revolutionised the retail industry, offering convenience, vast product selection, and doorstep delivery. However, as the world becomes increasingly interconnected, an unexpected consequence emerged -- a longing for tangible experiences. Customers started craving more than just pixels on a screen; they yearned for human interaction, sensory stimulation, and the ability to engage with products in a meaningful way.

Recognising this shift, the founder duo of Zouk — a handicraft accessories and lifestyle brand — husband and wife, Disha Singh and Pradeep Krishnakumar, saw an opportunity to bridge the gap between the virtual and physical worlds. They realized that an offline store could become more than just a place to buy products — it could be a destination, a community hub, and a testament to the brand's identity.

Zouk, which positions itself as a 100 percent vegan, cruelty-free brand dedicated to an ethical lifestyle, inaugurated its first-ever brick-and-mortar store at Nexus Seawood in Navi Mumbai on July 1, marking the inception of the brand's omnichannel expansion journey.

100 percent vegan, cruelty-free shoes by Zouk. (Image: Shreya Chandra)

"A large portion of India still buys offline - from 70% to 90-95%, based on different categories. COVID brought a lot of customers online, where they got to know young brands like us - but the reality is, people still purchase offline... We will embrace omnichannel. The customers can come, touch & feel the products and get it delivered home. Because at the end of the day, we need to be where the consumer is," co-founder Pradeep Krishnakumar stated.

Despite the success of their online business, the founder duo plans to open 4 more offline stores very soon, with a focus on tier-1 metro cities. Declining to share the CAPEX involved in opening this store, Krishnakumar said, "From pre-COVID levels, we have grown 16x. With 5 lakh happy customers, 60% of our revenue comes from our own website. A large part of India buys online, and we are going to give it that time," while adding that during this fiscal, the brand plans to drive at least 5% of its business via offline stores.

By merging the convenience of online platforms with the allure of offline stores, businesses are tapping into a deeper, more meaningful relationship with their customers.

"We are trying to give back to the society. Our new campaign, Zouk Empowers, will have a lot of different initiatives in the coming days," co-founder Disha Singh said.

The brand has collaborated with Teach For India, as part of their first initiative where they helped students, during the launch of their store, how to crack interviews in an hour-long session. Under Zouk Empowers, the brand will be working with different communities to help society.

As the retail landscape continues to evolve, the integration of online and offline channels becomes increasingly vital.

