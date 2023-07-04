From clicks to bricks: The resurgence of offline stores in the digital age

Zouk — a handicraft accessories and lifestyle brand — has opened a store in Navi Mumbai with a desire to provide customers with immersive experiences, foster deeper connections and differentiate themselves in a crowded digital landscape.

In an era dominated by online shopping, businesses are finding themselves at a crossroads on whether or not to set up offline stores. While e-commerce platforms continue to thrive, a growing number of companies are recognising the need to shift from online websites to offline stores. This transformation is driven by a desire to provide customers with immersive experiences, foster deeper connections and differentiate themselves in a crowded digital landscape.

For years, online shopping has revolutionised the retail industry, offering convenience, vast product selection, and doorstep delivery. However, as the world becomes increasingly interconnected, an unexpected consequence emerged -- a longing for tangible experiences. Customers started craving more than just pixels on a screen; they yearned for human interaction, sensory stimulation, and the ability to engage with products in a meaningful way.

Recognising this shift, the founder duo of Zouk — a handicraft accessories and lifestyle brand — husband and wife, Disha Singh and Pradeep Krishnakumar, saw an opportunity to bridge the gap between the virtual and physical worlds. They realized that an offline store could become more than just a place to buy products — it could be a destination, a community hub, and a testament to the brand's identity.