Friendship Day 2023: Celebrate the occasion with these thoughtful gifts for your bestie

We've gathered a list of the top inexpensive gift suggestions that will make your best friend feel special without breaking the bank.

Friendship Day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday in August and this year it falls on Sunday, August 6. The annual celebration gives us a chance to express our gratitude to our special friends and is devoted to valuing friendships and their importance in life.

Expressions of love are often conveyed in the form of thoughtful gifts in the fast-paced world of today. However, the ideal present does not need to be expensive.

1) Framed Photo or Quote:

You might have captured a cherished moment with your friend that holds some place in your heart. Personalize the gift by framing a photo of you both or maybe an inspirational quote that holds meaning for your friend.

2) Favourite Film Poster: If your friend has that special go-to film, gift them a poster featuring their most beloved movie scene, quote or character.

3) Bag of Notes: Write down all the reasons you treasure your friendship on separate pieces of paper and put them in a bag or jar. All you have to do is to take a trip down memory lane and the gift will surely evoke all the warm feelings.

4) Handwritten Letter: Revive the timeless tradition of handwritten letters. Pour your emotion on a paper expressing gratitude and appreciation for your friend. By doing this you will be creating a keepsake they will treasure forever.

5) Jar of Favourite Sweets: Fill a jar with their favourite sweets or toffees delighting your besties' taste buds. And for that extra touch, you might want to add a ribbon.

6) Scented Candle: Gift them a scented candle, the evocative fragrance that will always remind your friend of the bond you share.

7) Gratitude Journal: Encourage positivity with a five-minute gratitude journal. Your friend can jot down affirmations and moments of gratitude.

8) Personalised Mug: While it may sound cliché, personalising the mug with their favourite merchandise adds a special touch that will resonate with your friend’s tastes.