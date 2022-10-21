Five superhit Diwali 2022 gift ideas that are sure to dazzle

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Diwali 2022: Smartphones to scented candles, your loved ones will love our curated list of gifts.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. The five-day-long festivities will end with Bhai Dooj on October 26. The festival of lights is all about wearing new clothes, lighting diyas and gorging on delicious meals. People also send gifts and sweets to their loved ones.

This Diwali, if you are also looking for some amazing gift ideas to surprise your loved ones, we have handpicked some unique gift ideas:

Smartphone

You can pick this option without a second thought. After all, it is Diwali and we all want to make it special for our loved ones. So this festive season, surprise your near and dear ones with a cool smartphone.

Box of assorted sweets

Who doesn't love to get bombarded with sweets and chocolates during the festive season? Gorging on yummy sweets during Diwali is a guilty pleasure. Hence, a box of assorted sweets qualifies is a safe gift idea. All you need to do is select a variety of sweet treats and prepare a customised box.

Diwali gift hampers

How about unwrapping happiness this Diwali? Festive season and gift hampers go hand in hand. While the market is flooded with gift hampers, you can always give a personal touch by bringing the elements of the hamper together. A bag of chocolates, candles, block-printed travel journals, diyas always top the list. A personalised message could be a cherry on top.

Crockery set

When it comes to deciding on gifts, crockery sets have been a go to option for many Indian households. Everyone must have received a set of 6-8 glasses at one point or another. Or probably a dinner set? While glass is a common choice, in recent times ceramic and melamine have earned a fan base. All thanks to the variety of design they come in.

Scented candles

Still confused and unable to decide on gifts? Why not consider scented candles? There’s no gift that hits the spot quite like a scented candle. Not only are they budget-friendly, but candles also make for a long-lasting and memorable gift. Scented candles, in our opinion, are quite unique. Bonus? From vanilla and tropical to moss and oriental spice, you have a plethora of scents at your disposal.

So, what are you waiting for? Make this festive season worthwhile for your near and dear ones with these gift ideas.

Happy Diwali!