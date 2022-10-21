    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homelifestyle News

    Five superhit Diwali 2022 gift ideas that are sure to dazzle

    Five superhit Diwali 2022 gift ideas that are sure to dazzle

    Five superhit Diwali 2022 gift ideas that are sure to dazzle
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Diwali 2022: Smartphones to scented candles, your loved ones will love our curated list of gifts.

    Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. The five-day-long festivities will end with Bhai Dooj on October 26. The festival of lights is all about wearing new clothes, lighting diyas and gorging on delicious meals. People also send gifts and sweets to their loved ones.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    This Diwali, if you are also looking for some amazing gift ideas to surprise your loved ones, we have handpicked some unique gift ideas:

    Smartphone

    You can pick this option without a second thought. After all, it is Diwali and we all want to make it special for our loved ones. So this festive season, surprise your near and dear ones with a cool smartphone.

    Also read: Banks to remain shut for the next six days on account of Diwali, Dhanteras — Check details

    Box of assorted sweets

    Who doesn't love to get bombarded with sweets and chocolates during the festive season? Gorging on yummy sweets during Diwali is a guilty pleasure. Hence, a box of assorted sweets qualifies is a safe gift idea. All you need to do is select a variety of sweet treats and prepare a customised box.

    Diwali gift hampers

    How about unwrapping happiness this Diwali? Festive season and gift hampers go hand in hand. While the market is flooded with gift hampers, you can always give a personal touch by bringing the elements of the hamper together. A bag of chocolates, candles, block-printed travel journals, diyas always top the list. A personalised message could be a cherry on top.

    Also read: A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    Crockery set

    When it comes to deciding on gifts, crockery sets have been a go to option for many Indian households. Everyone must have received a set of 6-8 glasses at one point or another. Or probably a dinner set? While glass is a common choice, in recent times ceramic and melamine have earned a fan base. All thanks to the variety of design they come in.

    Scented candles

    Still confused and unable to decide on gifts? Why not consider scented candles? There’s no gift that hits the spot quite like a scented candle. Not only are they budget-friendly, but candles also make for a long-lasting and memorable gift. Scented candles, in our opinion, are quite unique. Bonus? From vanilla and tropical to moss and oriental spice, you have a plethora of scents at your disposal.

    Also read: Masks may be must again this Diwali as govt looks set to issue new COVID advisory

    So, what are you waiting for? Make this festive season worthwhile for your near and dear ones with these gift ideas.

    Happy Diwali!

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Diwali 2022Diwali gifts

    Next Article

    India is still buoyant, mood is still good: Deloitte India

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng