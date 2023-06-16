homelifestyle NewsFather’s Day 2023: Luxury grooming kits to fancy perfumes, it's time to spoil your dad

Father’s Day 2023: Luxury grooming kits to fancy perfumes, it's time to spoil your dad

Father’s Day 2023: Luxury grooming kits to fancy perfumes, it's time to spoil your dad
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 8:51:34 PM IST (Published)

Father's Day 2023: This year the day falls on June 18. And if you are still confused about what to gift your dad yet really want to make the day unforgettable, here are some classy options.

Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 18 this year. On this day, we express our gratitude and appreciation to our dads. This special occasion is all about celebrating the man, who gave us a kickstart by teaching us our first life lessons and brought joy to our world.

This Father's Day, make your dad's day a special one with these amazing gift ideas:


Skincare

Book an appointment for your dad at his favourite salon. You can also make a gift hamper by picking his favourite items. If your dad is not into skincare, this Father’s Day, encourage him to take care of his skin as he has always taken care of his family.

Luxury Grooming Kits

Your father deserves some royal treatment on his special day. Go for some luxurious grooming kits that give him all that he needs in one package.

Premium Watch

Watches are something that never goes out of fashion. Finding the most useful one is not that difficult either. Gift him a premium watch that you know will suit his taste. This will not only add to his collection but also keep the memory alive literally every time he checks the time. The other trendy gift can be a smartwatch, in case your dad likes an app-filled experience.

Accessories

Accessories are the add-ons to all that one uses on a daily basis. Adding a luxury brooch, a sleek belt, and a classy wallet will never lose its charm. Find a combo of wallet, belt, and brooch that can uplift the level of gifting.

Perfume

A good perfume always works. It instantly elevates the mood and leaves a lingering trail. Finding a premium perfume is not that difficult these days. Get some flavours that your father is really fond of.

ALSO READ | Surprise you dad this Father's Day by preparing these flavourful Indian dishes

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Father's Day

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks | GST registration verification drive — An expert's take on how to expand tax base without frightening a potential registree

Tax Talks | GST registration verification drive — An expert's take on how to expand tax base without frightening a potential registree

Jun 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Zoomed Out | Twitter adds a new revenue stream for content creators —here’s how it will benefit the creator economy

Jun 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch |ESG Framework — is this a non-tariff global barrier for Indian businesses

Jun 15, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

Beyond Binaries | The smouldering Pilot–Gehlot feud — will it help BJP drive home the advantage

Jun 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read