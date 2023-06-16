Father’s Day 2023: Luxury grooming kits to fancy perfumes, it's time to spoil your dad

Father's Day 2023: This year the day falls on June 18. And if you are still confused about what to gift your dad yet really want to make the day unforgettable, here are some classy options.
Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 18 this year. On this day, we express our gratitude and appreciation to our dads. This special occasion is all about celebrating the man, who gave us a kickstart by teaching us our first life lessons and brought joy to our world.
This Father's Day, make your dad's day a special one with these amazing gift ideas:
Skincare
Book an appointment for your dad at his favourite salon. You can also make a gift hamper by picking his favourite items. If your dad is not into skincare, this Father’s Day, encourage him to take care of his skin as he has always taken care of his family.
Luxury Grooming Kits
Your father deserves some royal treatment on his special day. Go for some luxurious grooming kits that give him all that he needs in one package.
Premium Watch
Watches are something that never goes out of fashion. Finding the most useful one is not that difficult either. Gift him a premium watch that you know will suit his taste. This will not only add to his collection but also keep the memory alive literally every time he checks the time. The other trendy gift can be a smartwatch, in case your dad likes an app-filled experience.
Accessories
Accessories are the add-ons to all that one uses on a daily basis. Adding a luxury brooch, a sleek belt, and a classy wallet will never lose its charm. Find a combo of wallet, belt, and brooch that can uplift the level of gifting.
Perfume
A good perfume always works. It instantly elevates the mood and leaves a lingering trail. Finding a premium perfume is not that difficult these days. Get some flavours that your father is really fond of.
