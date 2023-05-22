Fast fashion brand Shein plans to re-enter India with Reliance Retail partnership

As part of the agreement, Shein could use Reliance Retail's sourcing capabilities, warehousing and logistics infrastructure along with the retailer's huge portfolio of online and offline stores.

Shein, a Chinese fast fashion conglomerate, plans to return to India through a tie-up with Reliance Retail, a division of Reliance Industries.

Established in 2008, Shein is known for its affordable pricing and is popular among young people for its trendy women's wear and other apparel, and so, sources said, by partnering with the brand, Reliance Retail may benefit from its brand awareness, technology, and supply chain.

Along with 59 other apps of Chinese origin, the brand was banned by India in June 2020 as part of a crackdown on many Chinese applications in the aftermath of a border confrontation between the two countries.

The collaboration between Shein and Reliance Retail is a significant step forward in the Indian e-commerce market. It is expected to inspire both brands to expand their operations in India.

Reliance Retail is one of India's major retailers, with over 10,000 outlets across the country. As part of the agreement, Shein could use Reliance Retail's sourcing capabilities, warehousing and logistics infrastructure along with the retailer's huge portfolio of online and offline stores.

At the moment, China accounts for up to 93 percent of Shein’s sourcing. The company will supply Reliance Retail with the technology and experience to integrate a network of over 25,000 small enterprises under this partnership. Textiles will also enter the global supply chain as a result.

This implies that the partnership will also establish a local vendor and supplier ecosystem to meet the demand for Shein-branded products from India in both the Indian and global markets.

This will generate an estimated Rs 50,000 crore in export opportunities from India. Even if only 25 percent of the existing global demand for Shein is sourced from India, there is a $7 billion-$8 billion opportunity, a person in the know said.