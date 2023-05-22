Fast fashion brand Shein plans to re-enter India with Reliance Retail partnership

As part of the agreement, Shein could use Reliance Retail's sourcing capabilities, warehousing and logistics infrastructure along with the retailer's huge portfolio of online and offline stores.

Shein, a Chinese fast fashion conglomerate, plans to return to India through a tie-up with Reliance Retail, a division of Reliance Industries.

Established in 2008, Shein is known for its affordable pricing and is popular among young people for its trendy women's wear and other apparel, and so, sources said, by partnering with the brand, Reliance Retail may benefit from its brand awareness, technology, and supply chain.

Along with 59 other apps of Chinese origin, the brand was banned by India in June 2020 as part of a crackdown on many Chinese applications in the aftermath of a border confrontation between the two countries.