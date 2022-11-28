Falguni Nayar, 59, had quit her job as an investment banker when she was 49 and started Nykaa in 2012. The company was listed in November 2021, making her India's richest self-made female entrepreneur.

Falguni Nayar, the founder of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, made her debut on the 'India's 100 Richest 2022' list, ranking 44th. Nayar, a former banker who became India’s richest self-made woman after listing Nykaa, has a net worth of Rs $4.09 billion (Rs 32,951.71 crore), as per the list.

Nayar, 59, had quit her job as an investment banker when she was 49 and started Nykaa in 2012. The company was listed in November 2021, making her India's richest self-made female entrepreneur.

Nayar and family's wealth increased 354 percent this year. Nykaa also expanded 345 percent over the past year, is currently worth Rs 38,700 crore. Nayar was earlier ranked the 33rd on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, released in September.

Falguni's journey from investment banking to entrepreneur won her the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in startup category in 2019.

And in 2021, she won the overall EY Entrepreneur of the Year becoming only the third Indian woman to win the coveted honour after Lupin's Vinita Gupta and Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

Prior to founding Nykaa, she was associated with Kotak Mahindra Capital Company for 18 years, where she served as the Managing Director. She has also served on the boards of various companies, including Tata Motors and Aviva Life Insurance Company India

The other women on the list include 72-year-old Savitri Jindal, chairperson emiritus of the OP Jindal Group, who is ranked sixth with a net worth of $16.4 billion (Rs 1,32,452.97 crore.); 59-year-old Rekha Jhunjhunwala — the widow of Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala — ranked 30th with a net worth of $5.9 billion ( Rs 47,650.76 crore); 65-year-old Leena Tiwari, chairman of privatly held healthcare company USV India, who is Ranked 51st with a net worth of $3.74 billion (Rs 30,205.74 crore); 69-year-old Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon, worth $2.9 billion (Rs 21,806.28 crore) and ranked 76th; and Anu Aga, the 80-year-old who holds a majority stake in Thermax engineering firm — she is making her comeback to the list after eight years with a net worth of $2.23 billion (Rs 18,010.37).

The cut-off for this year's 100 richest Indians was a net worth of $1.9 billion, nearly the same as last year's cut-off of $1.9 billlion.