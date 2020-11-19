Lifestyle Explained: Hallmarking process for gold and what it means for the jewelry industry Updated : November 19, 2020 05:55 PM IST A hallmark is an official mark struck on precious metals to certify the content of the noble metals like gold, silver, platinum. India uses the BIS hallmark system for certifying gold and silver jewelry to establish the purity of the metal. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.