Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 moon sighted in India, to be celebrated on this day

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, and the precise date of Eid-ul-Fitr varies each year depending on the sighting of the new moon.

Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be celebrated in India on April 22. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand have already celebrated the festival on April 21 after spotting the Eid Chand.

However, in India, the Union Muslim League (IUML) state president, Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, confirmed that the crescent moon was not sighted on Thursday, and hence, the country will celebrate Eid on April 22, as scheduled.

The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia had called upon Muslims in the Kingdom to look out for the crescent moon on Thursday and report their sightings to the nearest court, Al Arabiya reported citing the Saudi Press Agency.

Earlier, the authorities in the UAE had requested Muslims to report the sighting of the moon and contact the authorities if they spot it.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the occasion that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is a time for Muslims to come together for celebration, forgiveness, and reconciliation. Muslims gather in mosques or open spaces to offer special prayers and share food with family and friends.

Giving Zakat al-Fitr, a form of charity to the poor and needy, is also an important tradition. It is intended to ensure that all individuals have sufficient food and resources to celebrate the festival. Special dishes and sweets, such as biryani, kebabs, samosas, sheer khurma, and ras malai, are also prepared for the occasion.

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar and is celebrated by Muslims across the world.