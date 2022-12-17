Do you know what these four words of the year 2022 mean?

While many spoke of slipping into the ‘goblin mode’, some others found themselves in ‘permacrisis’. These became the words of the year 2022 as defined by dictionaries like Collins, Oxford, Merriam-Webster and Cambridge

The year 2022 saw a number of new words enter our lexicon. While many spoke of slipping in the ‘goblin mode’, some others found themselves in ‘permacrisis’. These became the words of the year 2022 by dictionaries like Collins, Oxford, Merriam-Webster and Cambridge.

The Word of the Year is defined as a word or expression which has been used frequently by the teeming masses throughout the year. Since 2013, every year Collins English Dictionary announced their Word of the Year, which was ‘NFT’ last year.

Merriam-Webster conducts a poll on the list of 10 words it publishes annually to choose the Word of the Year. Oxford and Cambridge dictionaries depend on public opinion and their votes and searches to determine the word that made it to the top.

After careful consideration, Collins, Oxford, Merriam-Webster and Cambridge have announced their winners for 2022 from the numerous contenders for Word of the Year. These words are believed to reflect a distinctive spirit of the year, which leaves a lasting impression as a word of refinement and enlightenment on the user.

Here's a look at the top four Words of the Year for 2022.

Goblin mode – Oxford

The Oxford University Press (OUP), publishers behind the Oxford English Dictionary, declared the word Goblin mode as the word of the year. The dictionary defines the word as a slang term, meaning “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” Most of these traits became familiar to individuals during the lockdown when many rejected the idea of returning to ‘normal life’. The first time the word appeared on social media was in 2009, but it went viral in February 2022.

Permacrisis - Collins

To reflect the plethora of crises faced by nations, Collins English Dictionary revealed its 2022 word of the year to be "permacrisis".

According to Collins, permacrisis is a noun meaning “an extended period of instability and insecurity”. The Collins dictionary Word of the Year 2022 reflects the ongoing crises in the world, including political instability, wars and devastation, climate change and the depletion of cost-of-living.

According to Collins, it chose permacrisis from among its list of 10 words as it summed up “how truly awful 2022 has been for so many people”.

Gaslighting - Merriam-Webster

Merriam-Webster chose gaslighting as its word of the year. The term was first used in the mid-20th century to mean a kind of deception. In recent years, the word has come to be used to reflect an “act or practice of grossly misleading someone, especially for a personal advantage”. According to Merriam-Webster, gaslighting became a favoured word for the perception of deception due to the vast increase in channels and technologies used to mislead.

Homer - Cambridge