Do you know what these four words of the year 2022 mean?

The year 2022 saw a number of new words enter our lexicon. While many spoke of slipping in the ‘goblin mode’, some others found themselves in ‘permacrisis’. These became the words of the year 2022 by dictionaries like Collins, Oxford, Merriam-Webster and Cambridge.
After careful consideration, Collins, Oxford, Merriam-Webster and Cambridge have announced their winners for 2022 from the numerous contenders for Word of the Year. These words are believed to reflect a distinctive spirit of the year, which leaves a lasting impression as a word of refinement and enlightenment on the user.
The Oxford University Press (OUP), publishers behind the Oxford English Dictionary, declared the word Goblin mode as the word of the year. The dictionary defines the word as a slang term, meaning “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” Most of these traits became familiar to individuals during the lockdown when many rejected the idea of returning to ‘normal life’. The first time the word appeared on social media was in 2009, but it went viral in February 2022.
Permacrisis - Collins
Merriam-Webster chose gaslighting as its word of the year. The term was first used in the mid-20th century to mean a kind of deception. In recent years, the word has come to be used to reflect an “act or practice of grossly misleading someone, especially for a personal advantage”. According to Merriam-Webster, gaslighting became a favoured word for the perception of deception due to the vast increase in channels and technologies used to mislead.
Homer - Cambridge
Cambridge has announced ‘homer’ as its Word of the Year for 2022. The word is inspired from the global word game sensation, Wordle. Homer is an informal American English word for a home run in the game of baseball. Cambridge chose the word homer as it witnessed a huge spike in searches on the website in 2022. In one day, the word garnered 65,000 searches.