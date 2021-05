Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, has reacted for the first time to the recent divorce of her parents in an Instagram post. In her Instagram story she said that ‘it's been a challenging stretch of time for whole family’ while seeking privacy and space.

"By now many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating. It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so. I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me. Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives, " Jennifer posted on Instagram.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announced their divorce, on May 3, via a brief statement on each of their Twitter accounts. The two commands a $146 billion fortune even as they have given away $50 billion through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest private charitable foundations in the world.

"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in the statement.

Jennifer, 25, studied in Stanford University and graduated with a degree in human biology in 2018. She is currently studying medicine and got engaged to her boyfriend Natal Nasser.

Jennifer and her siblings, Phoebe, 18, and Rory, 21, stand to inherit less than a percent of their parents’ wealth, amounting to around $10 million each. Jennifer's younger siblings have not made any public statements about the divorce yet.