Dior's 2023 pre-fall collection at Gateway of India in Mumbai — Where to watch and more details

French luxury fashion house, Christian Dior, commonly known as Dior is presenting the 2023 pre-fall collection by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Thursday.

Several international and Indian celebrities, including actress Rekha, Game Of Thrones star Maise Williams, Freida Pinto, Thai actors Mile and Apo, Liza Koshy, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Isha Ambani, Ananya Panday, will also be present at the show.

The fashion show aimed to raise money for charity and can be watched live at Dior’s and Vogue India’s official Instagram handles, and Dior's official YouTube channel.

For this year’s show, Dior has collaborated with the Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to put together the luxury brand’s ready-to-wear collection. Pre-fall fashion is short capsule collections that designers announce just before the February autumn fashion shows and that hit the shelves in the early summer.

According to a Business of Fashion report, the collection will include magnificent evening jackets, elegant silk dresses, and skirts with desi-inspired patterns.

Previously, Grazia Chiuri has engaged with local artisans from all over the world to inspire and even produce limited-edition designs for Dior’s cruise collections, which were staged in Morocco, Greece and Spain.

Contrary to popular belief, this is not the first time that Dior has held a fashion show in India. In fact, Parisian models walked the ramp showcasing products of the luxury giant way back in 1962 on the lawns of TIFR in Mumbai, says a new book.

This interesting snippet finds a mention in a forthcoming book "Homi J Bhabha: A Life" written by Bakhtiar K Dadabhoy and published by Rupa Publications.

He talks of Pipsy, who was the vice president of Bombay's Time and Talents Club, organising the Christian Dior fashion show at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in 1962 which "saw Parisian models walking the ramp at the west lawn".

"Obviously, it was Pipsy who got Bhabha to agree to host the event at TIFR since, without his support, there would have been no show. Coorlawala mentioned how she and Rodabeh (JRD Tata's sister) had corresponded with Dior and organised the show," the book says.

