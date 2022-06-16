Dhruv Sehgal: For me, the most meat of life lies in the everydayness of it

Talking to Dhruv Sehgal is like watching his stories. It has the same meandering, quiet charm. It flows freely without agenda, not too different from a country brook, taking you places you thought you had no time for. But every time you do, you return feeling fuller, richer.

Sehgal’s latest film I Love Thane—one of the six shorts recently released on Amazon Prime Video as part of its anthology Modern Love Mumbai—has put him alongside industry bigwigs such as Vishal Bhardwaj and Hansal Mehta who have also contributed to the series inspired by the celebrated New York Times column.

The youngest and the newest among the six directors which also include Shonali Bose and Alankrita Shrivastava, Sehgal’s film speaks in a way that’s immediate, raw, and therefore precious.

At a time when noisy, plot-heavy, and largely-mounted dramas are ruling the roost, his work—whether it be the popular Netflix show Little Things or now I Love Thane—plays with silences and explores the daily negotiations of life.

In this free-wheeling conversation, the writer, actor, and first-time director discusses in detail how he went about making I Love Thane, his experience of working with the short’s lead pair Masaba Gupta and Ritwik Bhowmik, his fascination with finding beauty in the mundane, his love for radio, his preference for writing, and why he feels it’s important for him to have a life beyond filmmaking.

And while at it, he also drops several film recommendations.

How did I Love Thane’s story come about?

All the directors were given six Modern Love essays from The New York Times. We just had to shotgun. It was like first come first serve. When we all got the email, I was at Kochi airport. So my internet connection was a bit sketchy. I actually said yes to my story first but then I wanted to Alankrita Shrivastava’s.

Because the protagonist was of a different age and I thought I’ll be able to explore something different there. But my email didn’t go through and by the time it did, she had already taken it. So I got this, which was my first choice but on second thought, it wasn’t. That’s how it happened.

So you had the story’s barebones construct and you developed it on your own?

The NTY essay (from which I Love Thane is inspired) is called Swearing Off the Modern Man . It was published in 2015. Back then Tinder was a very big deal, both in India and abroad. The essay is more about her going on three dates from a dating app and how she meets a guy who is not on it and then what happens.

That was the brief but this whole idea of her traveling for work where she meets this guy, the landscape designing, her being given a particular kind of job but wanting something else, and her pursuit for authenticity was our take.

The romantic pairing of Masaba Gupta and Ritwik Bhowmik is so fresh, so curious. Were they your first choice?

I hadn’t seen Masaba Gupta. So I had no idea about her as an actor. We gave the script to one or two actresses and spoke to a few people but my casting director said that there was a very slim chance that someone would dig into it because our script was very normal. It was not something that a female actor would be hooked by.

You really have to get into it to appreciate it. It was not glammed at all. It’s not edgy, crazy quirky, it was too life-like. So she said we look at an alternative route and then suggested Masaba.

Since I hadn’t seen her work, I started seeing a lot of her interviews. I’d read the comments that she would get. So many of them said she was so authentic, so fearless, so real, oh I see myself in her. This was what I wanted people to say for my script and film. So we approached her. She liked it. We had two-three meetings and then we moved on to workshops and readings.

With Ritwik, it was a simple audition. We’d auditioned a lot of male actors but the difference with Ritwik was that within the first 15 seconds of the audition, all of us—the casting director, me, producers, even the assistants—knew he was our guy.

There was something about his presence; it felt as if he was not doing it for the camera. Both of them didn’t do it for the camera.

How was it working with them?

It was terrific. As actors, they were very gentle towards their characters. They didn’t come with these notions that let me try and do this or that, which is something that even I do as an actor. They were extremely sincere. To a point where I didn’t want to say cut.

One time I got watery-eyed. They really approached it with a lot of sensitivity, which is what you hope for. There is this scene when Parth is talking to her towards the end. It was his last take. I was really touched.

I went up to him and told him that I don’t know whether we’d work together again or not but I really hope that you go ahead and do only great work.

In an interview, Masaba said she didn’t think Parth and Saiba would be together today. Do you see a future for them?

No, I see a lot of confusion for them, to be very honest. I also see a lot of laughter and awkwardness between the two of them. And I feel that wherever they are in their life, with whomever, they would always look back at this particular time and think of it as strange and so unique and so beautiful. They’ll cherish it and see it with fondness.

So you also don’t think that they’ll end up with each other?

I don’t think like this about anything in my life. I don’t know what permanent is. I really don’t know. It’s not about success stories, it’s about hope. The one scene that I really wanted to do was what happens when Saiba enters Parth’s room, and what his room would be like.

And what happens when Parth enters Saiba’s room. The fascination, the strangeness of it, the white light versus yellow light, how would it be. It’s very curious to know what happens.

What was the most difficult bit about shooting I Love Thane?

The technicality of it because I’d not directed anything at this big a scale before. So sometimes I’d feel at a loss. Sometimes, I’d have to shut my eyes and imagine a scene playing out to understand whether it will cut or not. So for me, as a first-time director, it was the technical aspect.

But then I would just look at the monitor and look at the two guys act and I would forget everything. Then I would tell myself as long as this is speaking to me and as long as the emotion holds, I don’t care whether it feels kaccha (uncooked) on screen. But luckily, it doesn’t feel so.

Also, the film does not give a lot to the audience. For that to happen, the people who are working on it have to give in a lot. That giving a lot to something, not just from an actor’s point of view, but from different departments, is a little confusing. I’m not saying it’s difficult, it’s just a little confusing because it feels bare but it’s not bare.

There is a lot of effort that goes into the effortlessness of it. Our films and shows are a little noisy. I get a lot of messages that there’s really nothing there. I am aware of the criticism of it but there’s a lot of work that goes into it. It’s about two people, who you feel like you know, having conversations that you want to have, or you’ve had, or you think you’ll have.

You feel it’s happening somewhere even now as you and I are speaking. For me that life-like quality is so elusive to capture and it gets captured even when you are shooting, writing, or doing a reading, you feel like this is alive right now. It’s amazing.

Your stories, whether it be Little Things or I Love Thane, are driven by characters rather than the plot. They are mood pieces, much like Richard Linklater films. Has it been a conscious choice? Are you trying to build a specific brand of filmography?

If you don’t have the privilege of being from the industry and choosing, you can’t consciously say that this is me. You can aspire to be a particular way, you can have your elements, but a lot of it just comes to you and you have to respond to it with complete honesty, truth, integrity, and dignity.

I don’t watch a lot of films and I hadn’t watched Richard Linklater’s work till the second season of Little Things. My biggest inspiration for Little Things season one was Curb Your Enthusiasm. It may sound very off because it’s very sitcom-y and funny but it’s also about the everydayness of life.

For me, that’s where the most meat of life is. It’s not in the world cup but in the training. It’s a good example. So if I shoot a sports film, it won’t be about the one tournament that they are going for. It will be about the daily courage that requires one to train every day. I find that fascinating, at least at this point in my life.

People talk about Richard Linklater, but for me, Alexander Payne is a very big inspiration. He made Sideways, Descendance, Nebraska. So are Noah Baumbach and Mike Leigh—Secrets & Lies, Naked, Vera Drake. A lot of the British sitcoms by Ricky Gervais; The Office is a big inspiration.

I don’t know why people only say Richard Linklater in their articles and reviews. There are more people in the world who are doing this kind of work with the daily negotiations of life. Chekov did. His plays are all about it.

So many of our Hindi writers and films in the past have done it. Basu Bhattacharya, Basu Chatterjee, and Sai Paranjpaye were all about that. Films like Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Katha, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. I don’t know what it is, but something about this world attracts me.

You write, act, and direct. Of the three, what do you enjoy doing the most?

I really like writing. I like the temperament of it. I like the temperament of direction also but I can’t sustain it 365 days a year. Every fourth day I’ll have an anxiety attack. I’ll lose my hair, I won’t be able to enjoy life if I’m an on-the-road director. I try to write every day but as long as I’m writing for a project for four to six months in a year, I think I am fine. It keeps me sane.

Also, there are small cheat codes around a writer’s life that I find very beautiful. You can take off, leave your city and go. You can tell the world that you’re writing and not disturb you. You don’t have to actively write all the time; you can just indulge in your fascination, imagination, thoughts, and life. You can sit back, almost as if you’re watching yourself in a movie. I find that very fascinating.

I find it to be the most beautiful job in the world not because I’m a part of it but because I think it’s a luxury for anyone to be paid for their thoughts. I find it to be truly special. The more I’m doing it, the more I’m realising how difficult it is.

How do you start a scene? Even after having written thousands of scenes, I still ask myself this question every day. So it’s challenging, it keeps me grounded, and it encourages me to daydream also at the same time. It’s wonderful.

What did you want to do while growing up?

I didn’t even think that I’ll be in this field. I thought I’ll go into radio, which is what I keep feeling like I will eventually end up doing. That I will have a 12:00 AM to 2:00 AM slot on the radio somewhere in India, hopefully with something like the AIR. I’ll just play the music that I like and invite people for a late-night conversation. That will really be it.

I have always found the medium very beautiful. It happened when I was in London because here, no offense, but the commercial radio is very loud. Instead of taking you in, it takes you out of life.

But in London, you could sit and just listen to the radio. I discovered what a fantastic medium it is. There were no Instagram, YouTube, or podcasts then but you could listen to radio on your phone, which I did a lot.

It’s been over five years since the first episode of Little Things premiered. Is there anything that you’d want to tell your younger self when you were starting out? Or something you wish you knew then?

I would not tell him anything. I feel I know a lot about writing now which I thankfully did not know when I started. If I did, it would have paralyzed me a little. I started writing with pure instinct. Back then I was a little free. Now I know what’s right and how it should be.

So I feel a little paralyzed now. Also because now I feel I have responsibilities towards myself as an artist and a creator. I didn’t have any when I started out. For instance, I know I can’t do another rom-com or tell a story of another urban couple even if I want to because I’ll feel I’m not exercising my mind, not challenging myself as a writer.

What next? Are you working on anything right now?

I am going for a meeting later today with an OTT platform for a show which will take about two years. It’s a show about people who don’t have a safety net, who have nothing to fall back on. They are not like me. They don’t go to a coffee shop and sit and wonder about life.

They have more responsibilities. It’s based in Bombay. I’m trying to understand the different beats of this city, what is it made of, the different aspects, people, and areas, and how each of these is so different but together, they mean something else, something bigger. So it’s urban but not about “urban people.”

You were an outsider who is now being loved, watched, and appreciated. What helped you navigate your way these past few years? Any learnings that you think can help others too?

Everyone has a different roadmap. I can tell you what worked for me. It’s the fact that I was always in love with the process and not with the product. If I was in love with the product, then I would be approaching big producers and directors.

But because I love different kinds of films and narratives, I would try to talk to writers, independent directors, and upcoming actors a lot.

Everyone finds their way if they really want to but one thing that I kept doing and I keep doing even now is that there’s a part of me that I don’t show to the world. I tell myself I need to protect a part of me, I can’t give it all. I need to have a step in but I also need to have a step out.

I need to have things beyond this field because it can get extremely intoxicating. It can get to your head. So for me, it’s very important that I cook every day, spend time with my cat, and keep learning about the city. To have a life beyond the Hindi film industry is very important and enriching because nine out of ten days stuff doesn’t work out.

But ten out of ten days you can have a cup of good tea or coffee. For me, that balance is very important.