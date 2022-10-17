By CNBCTV18.com

Dhanteras marks the first day of Diwali celebrations. It is also known as Dhantrayodashi and is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar.

Hindus believe that on this day, goddess Lakshmi visits their homes to bless them with health, wealth, and prosperity. To welcome her, every household is decorated and lit with diyas. On Dhanteras, people offer prayers to goddess Lakshmi and purchase jewellery and utensils made of gold, silver or brass.

Story of King Hima’s son

Buying ornaments on Dhanteras is associated with the story of King Hima’s son. According to popular folklore, it was predicted that King Hima’s son would die on the fourth day of his marriage from a snake bite. To save her husband from Yamraj, the god of death, King Hima's daughter-in-law placed a heap of jewellery and ornaments near the door and lit lamps. When Yama appeared in the form of a serpent to bite King Hima's son, he was blinded by the gleam of all the gold, silver, and brass and could not enter the room.

It is, therefore, believed that buying jewellery or new utensils made of gold, silver or brass protects one against bad omen and brings luck and prosperity. Some people also believe that buying utensils on Dhanteras would ensure a regular flow of wealth all through the year.

What you avoid buying?

While buying gold, silver and brass jewellery and utensils is considered to be auspicious, people should refrain from buying plastic and glass as they are believed to bring bad luck. One should also avoid buying sharp objects like knives and scissors on this day. Some believe it is inauspicious to purchase oil or ghee on Dhanteras.