'Dancefluencer' Awez Darbar started with Rs 10,000 and now has over 25 million followers

Platforms like YouTube and Instagram have empowered dancers and choreographers to step out of the shadows and become more than mere background figures. These dance influencers have emerged as bona fide celebrities in their own right. Here is the story of Awez Darbar who is one of the early dance content creators in India and has become a massive brand now.

"I got my first pay cheque in dancing by wearing a Powerpuff Girl costume and dancing in a field and a crowded mall. Picture it — a massive, sweat-inducing outfit, but there I was, giving it my all. When I finally got myself out of that costume, I was panting, gasping for air. It was exhausting, but you know what? I earned around Rs 10,000 for that gig. The first instinct of earning your own money by doing something you love surpassed everything," said Awez Darbar, a choreographer and dance content creator.

Darbar, the son of renowned music director Ismail Darbar, stands tall among the pioneers of dance content creators in India. With more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube and over 25 million followers on Instagram, he has carved his path to success.

His journey began by uploading videos on Facebook, then Instagram, until finally launching his YouTube channel in 2014. That's where he started uploading his dance videos.

One of his early videos, uploaded six years ago, was a dance cover of the viral song Pen Pineapple Apple Pen. His cover went viral and gained over two million views.

Social media makes dance a viable career option

“My dad always wanted me to get into music and I did try for a year. I used to wake up at 6 am practise playing piano but I never got that sense of feeling fulfilled. I used to watch TV and I used to get inspired by people dancing and I used to copy them. So I told my dad that I can try what I love. I joined dancing classes and since then there has been no looking back,” said Darbar.

When one opens Instagram, YouTube, or Facebook, one is immediately bombarded with dance content creators, showcasing their talent through Reels and Shorts. However, when Darbar started on his journey, the landscape was different. India was yet to see an influx of dance content creators, and YouTube, as a platform, was not as prominent. In 2014, YouTube India had only 16 channels with over a million subscribers. Now, that number has soared past 300 million.

Even today, pursuing a career in dancing, particularly for men, is not widely seen as an ideal choice. Nevertheless, the advent of social media is tearing down barriers, giving individuals from all corners of India a chance to display their talents and broaden society's narrow standards.

"People used to say, 'this is not a viable career.' Even my relatives shared the same sentiment. But if you genuinely feel passionate about something and derive satisfaction from it, success will eventually follow. It might start slowly, but it will happen," Darbar confidently asserted.

Known for creating numerous viral dance trends, Darbar gained popularity by sharing his content on the short video platform Musically (now TikTok).

Traditionally, dancers hoping for a commercial career would flock to Mumbai, seeking representation from agencies that navigate the industry's business side and take a cut when they secure jobs. However, even with an agent, dancers would still need to audition or compete with hundreds of others for a limited number of spots.

The dance industry had long seemed reserved for those who were deemed marketable to mainstream audiences. However, video-centric platforms like YouTube and Instagram, have empowered dancers and choreographers to step out of the shadows and become more than mere background figures. These dance influencers have emerged as bona fide celebrities in their own right.

Darbar, for instance, has been featured in music videos and collaborated with multiple stars. Moreover, he has partnered with numerous brands, turning dancing into a viable career that pays the bills. By amassing a large following, dancers and choreographers can supplement their income through sponsorship deals. Popularity on social media allows these artists to bypass the conventional industry structure.

How does one create viral content for social media?

With the rise of social media content creators, the creator economy has become a legitimate career option — one with fierce competition. To achieve the status of an earning content creator, you need to craft content that goes viral and opens doors to lucrative opportunities.

According to Darbar, versatility is a crucial element in content creation. "Apart from being versatile, beginners should always put their unique spin on trending content. When you witness something going viral, mix it with your flavour to make the trend stand out, making you shine among the rest. Once you gain a substantial following, you must work on original ideas to keep your audience engaged," Darbar added.

Consistency is another vital aspect. "Additionally, you need to understand your audience. It's important to know what they want to see. Merely uploading viral content won't set you apart. Focus on delivering high-quality content," he added.

With the ease and accessibility of social media, today's dancers no longer require permission from traditional gatekeepers to pursue their art and build a loyal following. They are no longer treated as mere props or background fillers.

People recognise these dancers by name. They have become household names in their own right.