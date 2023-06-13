'Dancefluencer' Awez Darbar started with Rs 10,000 and now has over 25 million followers

Platforms like YouTube and Instagram have empowered dancers and choreographers to step out of the shadows and become more than mere background figures. These dance influencers have emerged as bona fide celebrities in their own right. Here is the story of Awez Darbar who is one of the early dance content creators in India and has become a massive brand now.
"I got my first pay cheque in dancing by wearing a Powerpuff Girl costume and dancing in a field and a crowded mall. Picture it — a massive, sweat-inducing outfit, but there I was, giving it my all. When I finally got myself out of that costume, I was panting, gasping for air. It was exhausting, but you know what? I earned around Rs 10,000 for that gig. The first instinct of earning your own money by doing something you love surpassed everything," said Awez Darbar, a choreographer and dance content creator.
Darbar, the son of renowned music director Ismail Darbar, stands tall among the pioneers of dance content creators in India. With more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube and over 25 million followers on Instagram, he has carved his path to success.