CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homelifestyle News'Dancefluencer' Awez Darbar started with Rs 10,000 and now has over 25 million followers

'Dancefluencer' Awez Darbar started with Rs 10,000 and now has over 25 million followers

'Dancefluencer' Awez Darbar started with Rs 10,000 and now has over 25 million followers
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 13, 2023 6:55:04 PM IST (Updated)

Platforms like YouTube and Instagram have empowered dancers and choreographers to step out of the shadows and become more than mere background figures. These dance influencers have emerged as bona fide celebrities in their own right. Here is the story of Awez Darbar who is one of the early dance content creators in India and has become a massive brand now.

"I got my first pay cheque in dancing by wearing a Powerpuff Girl costume and dancing in a field and a crowded mall. Picture it — a massive, sweat-inducing outfit, but there I was, giving it my all. When I finally got myself out of that costume, I was panting, gasping for air. It was exhausting, but you know what? I earned around Rs 10,000 for that gig. The first instinct of earning your own money by doing something you love surpassed everything," said Awez Darbar, a choreographer and dance content creator.

Darbar, the son of renowned music director Ismail Darbar, stands tall among the pioneers of dance content creators in India. With more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube and over 25 million followers on Instagram, he has carved his path to success.


Also read: Meet Vedant Lamba, who is on track to make Rs 100 crore from simply reselling sneakers

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X