Last year, the Union govt had launched a scheme for street vendors offering micro-loans of up to Rs 10,000. This year, the Maharashtra govt announced Rs 1,500 as relief for each street vendor. But Vendors at these streets say that very few availed the loan facility, and many didn’t qualify since they’re classified as shops and not street vendors. A vendor in Santacruz who availed the loan last year says that with the second lockdown, he is now struggling to pay it back as there has been no income for a few months now. (Image: Shilpa Ranipeta/CNBCTV18.com)