Comic Con India 2023 concludes — here's what happened at the Mumbai event

Events like Comic Con India are important for fostering a sense of community among fans, and for promoting the diversity and creativity that can be found in Indian pop culture, said comedians Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah.

The Comic Con India festival, which recently concluded in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, provided a platform for fans to come together and celebrate their love for pop culture. The event featured various activities and attractions related to comics, movies, TV shows, anime, gaming, and more such as exhibitions, panels, workshops, cosplay competitions, gaming tournaments, and merchandise sales. Attendees could browse through the various stalls and booths, interact with artists and creators, attend discussions, and more.

Joshi and Shah, who dissect pop culture subjects of significance on their show 'Bing-O-Clock', have been associated with Comic Con India. They both have performed at various of the events and are known for their unique brand of comedy that often incorporates references to pop culture.

They both praised Comic Con India for its ability to bring together people from all walks of life and for creating a space where fans can engage with their favourite pop culture content.

They also expressed their support for the growing trend of Indian comics and graphic novels, which they believe are gaining recognition as a legitimate art form. They see events like Comic Con India as a platform for promoting the same, and for providing opportunities for aspiring creators to showcase their work to a wider audience.

The founder of Comic Con India Jatin Varma said he is working towards building a pop culture industry in India. "Pop culture has become an integral part of Indian society and is helping to shape the country's identity," he said.

He is passionate about promoting pop culture in India and sees it as a way to bridge the gap between different communities and generations. Varma also believes there is a growing popularity for anime and manga in India and the fan community for the two has grown significantly over the years. He sees anime and manga as a powerful form of storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide, and he is committed to promoting these mediums in India through Comic Con India.

Comic Con was founded by a small group of San Diego-based comic book, film, and science fiction lovers in 1970. It has become a worldwide sensation and is largely regarded as the best pop culture festival.

Watch the accompanying video to know more about what the Comic Con India event in Mumbai was like