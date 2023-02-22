Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni: We need to learn from the tragedies of partition and put aside our differences

In this exclusive interview, celebrated novelist Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni discusses her new book Independence, her love for powerful historical, mythological women, the books that she read and loved in the last few years, and more.

Irrespective of the time, social setting, and cultural mores they are set in, all novels of Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni have one thing in common—they are stories of resilient, gritty women with a luminous, subversive core.

In a prolific, illustrious career spanning over 30 years, she’s weaved transcendental, lyrical, heartfelt narratives around fascinating women that have captured public consciousness and have managed to stay relevant over centuries. Whether it be Draupadi (The Palace of Illusions; 2008), Sita (The Forest of Enchantments; 2019), or Maharani Jindan Kaur (The Last Queen; 2021), all Divakaruni heroines are fiery, defiant women acutely aware of their female agency and adept at exercising it.

Here, she discusses her latest outing Independence, which is set in Bengal around the freedom movement and the partition with three sisters at its center. The novel navigates how these epochal historical moments change their lives irrevocably, much like those of millions around them.

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni (left) in conversation with Aanchal Malhotra at an event.

Q. Why write a book like Independence at a time like now?

A. This is the perfect time for this novel, with us having just celebrated 75 years of independence. It really struck me that more than 75 percent of Indian citizens were born after Independence! I felt that it was important to remind them of the struggles, heroism and tragedies of the freedom movement and partition. Also, this is a good time to remember that India became free because the country was able to come together, putting aside differences of language, religion, region, caste, etc. to fight against the British.

Q. What was the process of writing this book like?

A. It was very challenging. The research took a long time because in this novel, I have focused on Bengal, which has been largely ignored in English-language novels (and even historical accounts) of partition. Also, much of the material was very painful and it took me time to recover from it. I cried a lot when researching, and even more when writing.

Q. One interesting discovery about yourself, writing, or any of the themes of this book that you stumbled upon while working on Independence?

A. I had not realised to what a great extent women suffered, took on the roles of the men who died, and also took part in the actual freedom struggle, marching, going to jail, etc. Their small, silent acts of daily courage really touched me. That made me more determined to tell my story with women at the center.

Q. Partition literature is full of stories that show the coming-of-age of its key characters using India’s own search for identity post-independence as a backdrop. What do you think makes Independence stand apart from other classics of this genre?

A. Independence is different partly because it is set in Bengal. The freedom movement, interwoven with the songs of Tagore, Nazrul, and Bankim Chandra, had a different flavor here. Muslims and Hindus worked very closely together for independence until Direct Action Day, 1946. And then overnight there was great and inexplicable violence between the communities (the Calcutta Riots). So that is a central conundrum in this novel—what separates us as Indians? What do we have in common? How can we come together and help—and perhaps even love—each other?

Q. It’s fascinating how intricately you have woven music into the narrative of this novel. How did the idea come about?

A. I grew up listening to the songs of Tagore, Nazrul, Dwijendralal, Bankim. Even today they have such power. My mother and grandfather told me stories of marching to these songs. I guess the songs became a natural part of the novel because three of the characters are passionate singers. I hope all readers will make use of the QR code the publisher has put inside the book to listen to these amazing songs.

Q. During your session at the Jaipur Literature Festival, you mentioned you have Radha on your mind now after writing about Draupadi, Sita, and Maharani Jindan Kaur. What is this love for historical and mythological women?

A> What to do! Our culture is filled with powerful, mysterious, and inspiring historical and mythological women. They just will not let go of me!

Q. A major criticism against historical fiction is that it presents fiction as if they were facts, often at the risk of distorting the truth for those who know little about those characters. What do you think of this?

A. Facts should always be respected when writing historical fiction and I have tried to do that. In depicting historical characters such as Maharani Jindan, I have followed facts faithfully. But when I imagine and create characters, such as the three sisters—Deepa, Jamini and Priya—I feel I have the freedom to let them think and feel according to their personalities. But the events they undergo are very true. Things exactly like that—and worse—were happening at the time. It’s important to have strong fictional characters because through them readers can deeply feel what those times were like.

Q. Three books that you read in the last few years and absolutely loved?

A. I wanted to explore the topic and times I was writing about, so I read Amrita Pritam’s Pinjar, Aanchal Malhotra’s Remnants of a Separation, and Urvashi Butalia’s The Other Side of Silence. They were all such powerful examinations of the partition/independence experience. I loved them and at the same time they broke my heart.

Q. What are your expectations from Independence?

A. I hope many people will read this novel about an amazing and heroic time in our nation’s history and be inspired. I hope they will appreciate the sacrifice that so many people—especially women—made so that India could be a free and thriving nation today. I hope they will learn from the tragedies of partition and put aside differences to come together as a powerful country with many diversities but one beating heart.