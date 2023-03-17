Chaitra Navratri: 9 days of colour and what they signify

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Navratri is celebrated twice a year and is dedicated to the worship of the Hindu goddess Durga and her various avatars. The final day of the festival is celebrated as Rama Navami, which is the birth anniversary of Ram.

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated over a period of nine days in the month of Chaitra, which falls in March-April, according to the Hindu calendar. The word ‘navratri’ means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit. Navratri is celebrated twice a year and is dedicated to the worship of the Hindu goddess Durga and her various forms.

The festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the power of devotion and righteousness. Each day of Navratri is associated with a different form of Durga and has its own significance.

During Chaitra Navratri, people fast, offer prayers, and participate in various rituals and ceremonies to honour the goddess and seek her blessings. The festival is celebrated with family and friends, with people dressing up in traditional attire, exchanging sweets and gifts, and dancing to traditional folk songs and music.

Here are the nine days of Chaitra Navratri and the colours associated with them:

Day 1 - Orange: The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains. Orange represents energy and happiness.

Day 2 - White: The second day is dedicated to Brahmacharini, an incarnation of Durga who represents penance and devotion. The colour denotes peace and purity.

Day 3 - Red: The third day is dedicated to Chandraghanta, who represents bravery and fortitude. Red represents the beauty and fearlessness of the goddess.

Day 4 - Royal blue: The fourth day is dedicated to Kushmanda, the creator of the universe. The colour signifies health and wealth.

Day 5 - Yellow: The fifth day is dedicated to Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya. This day’s colour represents happiness and brightness.

Day 6 - Green: The sixth day is dedicated to Katyayani, who represents courage and valour. The day’s colour represents new beginnings and growth.

Day 7 - Grey: The seventh day is dedicated to Kalaratri, who is the destroyer of darkness and ignorance. Grey signifies the strength of this form of goddess Durga.

Day 8 - Purple: The eighth day is dedicated to Maha Gauri, who is the epitome of beauty and purity. The colour purple represents her intellectual prowess.

Day 9 - Peacock green: The ninth and final day is dedicated to Siddhidatri, who is the giver of supernatural powers and achievements.

The nine days of Chaitra Navratri are a time for prayer, reflection, and celebration. The final day of the festival is celebrated as Rama Navami, which is the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. Some devotees also refer to it as Ram Navaratri.

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated after the spring harvest in many areas, while in other regions, it coincides with the harvest period. This festival also marks the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

