Chaitra Navratri 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes

This year the festival of Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 22 and end on March 30. Chaitra Navratri celebrations will not be complete without sharing messages, greetings and best wishes seeking blessings of Maa Durga.

Chaitra Navratri festival, celebrated by the Hindus across India, starts on the first day of the month of Chaitra, which corresponds to March-April on the Gregorian calendar. This year the festival of Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 22 and end on March 30.

As per the Hindu calendar, Navratri is celebrated twice a year— during the autumn season and in the spring season. The 9-day festival celebrated during autumn is known as Sharadiya Navratri while the one celebrated during the spring season is known as Chaitra or Vasant Navratri.

During the Navratri, 9 forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped with each day dedicated to one deity. Devotees also keep fast during this period.

Wishes, messages and quotes:

Wish you a Happy Chaitra Navratri. May Goddess Durga shower her blessings upon you and your family.

Happy Chaitra Navratri. I wish Maa Durga empowers you with immense strength to take on all the challenges in life.

This Chaitra Navratri I wish you and your family happiness and prosperity. May Goddess Durga bless you.

May Goddess Durga bless you and your family with its nine forms of energy and strength. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

A very Happy Chaitra Navratri. May Maa Durga bless you with a happy, prosperous and healthy life.

May Goddess Durga bless you with the power to tackle the evils and bring prosperity into your life, Happy Chaitra Navratri., Jai Mata Di.

Warm greetings on this auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri. May Maa Durga protect you from negativity and bring positivity into your life.

May Goddesses guide you through the right path in your life to always embrace success. A very Happy Chaitra Navratri.

Wishing you a Happy Chaitra Navratri. May the goddesses give you the power, wisdom and courage to take on any challenges in life.