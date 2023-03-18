Chaitra Navratri 2023: Vrat friendly recipes to try

This year's Chaitra Navratri celebration will start on March 22 and the nine-day festival will end on March 30. On this Chaitra Navratri, here are some delicious vrat-friendly recipes to try.

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival that is celebrated across the country. This year, the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri will start on March 22 and end on March 30. During the festival, devotees fast and offer prayers to Goddess Durga.

On this Chaitra Navratri, here are some delicious vrat-friendly recipes to try.

1. Vratwale Paneer Rolls

A fancy snack during fasting, vratwale paneer rolls are made with grated paneer, potatoes, sendha namak, and some simple spices.

To make this dish, take boiled potatoes, paneer, chopped green chillies, and ginger in a bowl and mix.

Add cumin powder, sendha namak, black pepper, nutmeg and coriander leaves and mix.

Make a dough or mix and make small rolls.

Take ghee in a pan and put the rolls in it and shallow fry till the rolls get golden brown and serve hot.

2 . Ragi Aloo Tikki

Ragi Aloo Tikki vrat recipe is a fan favourite since it is incredibly tasty and filling.

To make it, boil and mash potatoes, add rock salt, ground peanuts, green chillies, chilli powder, turmeric, and ragi flour to the mashed potatoes and mix.

Make a dough of the mix and shape them in the form of tikkis.

Fry them in ghee until they are crispy and golden brown and serve them with green chutney.

3. Sweet Potato Chaat

Sweet Potato Chaat is a great juicy, tangy, and sweet recipe to try during the fast.

To make it, simply add diced or smashed sweet potato, diced tomatoes, apples, and bananas in a bowl.

Add any fruits you would like, mint leaves, jeera powder, black salt, lemon juice, red chilli powder, and chaat masala and toss the ingredients. Serve with a garnish of coriander/mint leaves.

4. Arbi Kofta

Arbi Kofta is a perfect snack to try during the Navratri.

To make Arbi Kofta, boil the arbi in a pressure cooker, peel them and add chopped green chilli, grated ginger, carom seeds and rock salt as per taste.

Mash them and mix everything uniformly.

Shape the dough into the form of koftas and pan-fry them in ghee till golden brown.

Serve hot with mint-yoghurt dip.

5. Samvat rice khichdi

Samvat rice khichdi is a simple, easy and healthy dish made with sama ke chawal or barnyard millet.

To make the dish, take samvat rice in a bowl, and soak them for one hour.

In a thick-bottomed pan, heat 2 tablespoon of ghee, add one teaspoon of cumin seeds, 1 to 1.5 teaspoon of ginger and green chilli paste and fry.

Then add potato cubes and soaked sama ke chawal after draining the water.

Stir, and sauté for a minute and then add 3 cups of water and stir again.

Cook it till it reaches a porridge consistency of choice.

Season it with edible rock salt and add about 2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves.

Take it off the heat when ready and serve it hot.