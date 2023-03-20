Chaitra Navratri 2023: History, significance, devotional songs and bhajans

During Chaitra Navratri, the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Each day of this festival carries a unique significance and is devoted to one of the incarnations of Goddess Durga. This year, the festival of Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 22 and end on March 30.

The nine-day festival of Navratri is celebrated across the country with much joy and cheer. People worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga over a span of nine days during the festival.

As per the Drik Panchang, the festival will begin on March 22 and end on March 30. The festivities begin with Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi. Here is all you need to know about the history and significance of Chaitra Navratri.

History

According to Hindu mythology, Chaitra Navratri marks the creation of the universe and all of its beings by Goddess Durga.

It is said that Goddess Durga was assigned the task of creating the world, thus the festival is also considered to be the start of the Hindu year by many.

As per another Hindu legend, during Chaitra Navratri, Goddess Durga visited her maternal home for nine days after her husband, Lord Shiva allowed her to go.

It is said that during this time, she slayed Mahishasura as a symbol of victory good over evil.

During Chaitra Navratri, people worship Goddess Durga to attain inner peace, good health and strength to fight evil.

Significance

The nine incarnations worshipped during Chaitra Navratri are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Chaitra Navratri is also linked to the birth of Lord Rama, who is said to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu and the son of King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodhya.

The last day of Navratri is marked as Rama Navami which is also celebrated widely across India.

