Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and more

Navratri, which means "nine nights" in Sanskrit, is a festival dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of the Hindu goddess Durga. Chaitra Navratri also marks the start of the Hindu New Year as it is observed during Chaitra month’s Shukla Paksha.

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated over nine days. Devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga during the festival which usually falls in the month of March or April or Chaitra as per the Hindu calendar.

Chaitra Navratri also marks the start of the Hindu New Year as it is observed during Chaitra month’s Shukla Paksha.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Dates

This year the celebrations of the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 22 and conclude on March 30.

As per the Drik Panchang, Chaitra month's Pratipada Tithi begins at 10:52 pm on March 21 and ends at 8:20 pm on March 22.

The Meena Lagna will begin at 6:23 am and end at 7:32 am on March 22.

ALSO READ | Chaitra Navratri 2023: Vrat friendly recipes to try

In some parts of India, the last day of Navratri will be celebrated as Ram Navami. Ram Navami marks the birthday of Vishnu's seventh avatar, Lord Ram. It is believed on this day Lord Ram was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in the holy city of Ayodhya.

Ghatasthapana Muhurta

The Pratipada date on March 22 is only until 8:20 am, thus, the Ghatasthapana ritual, which is also known as Kalash Sthapana, should be performed before 8 am on March 22.

Therefore, this year, the auspicious time for Kalash Sthapana is on March 22 between 06:29 am and 07:39 am.

Vidhi of Ghatasthapana Puja

To perform the Ghatasthapana Puja, take a bath early in the morning during the Pratipada Tithi and offer prayers.

Decorate the place of worship where the Kalash has to be placed.

Place a Kalash filled with water on a post and wrap it in kalava cloth.

Arrange mango and Ashoka leaves on top of the Kalash.

Wrap a coconut in a red cloth and place it on top of the Kalash as well.

Then light incense lamps and begin reciting a prayer to Maa Durga according to the scriptures.