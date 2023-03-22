Chaitra Navratri 2023: 9 forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during the festival

This year, the Chaitra Navratri begins on March 22 and ends on March 30, as per Drik Panchang. During Navratri, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped through the nine days. Devotees fast, offer bhog and perform various rituals during this period.

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrated with great joy and fervour across the country. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is celebrated twice a year. While Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in Chaitra month which falls in the month of March-April, Sharad Navratri is celebrated in Ashwin month which usually falls in September-October.

This year, the Chaitra Navratri begins on March 22 and ends on March 30, as per Drik Panchang.

During Navratri, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped through the nine days. Devotees fast, offer bhog and perform various rituals during this period.

ALSO READ |

Here are the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga and the days on which they are worshipped.

Day 1: Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Devotees offer desi ghee at the foot of the goddess, and it is believed that Maa Shailputri blesses devotees with an illness and pain-free life.

Day 2: On the second day, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. She is believed to bestow her devotees with longevity.

Day 3: On day three, Maa Chandraghanta, who is believed to destroy all things evil, is worshipped.

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on day 4 of Chaitra Navratri. Maa Kushmanda is believed to have created the entire universe.

Day 5: On the fifth day, Maa Skandamata is worshipped and it is believed that the bhog offered to Maa Skandamata keeps the devotees healthy and fit.

Day 6: On day 6 of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Katyayani is worshipped.

Day 7: On day seven, Maa Kaalratri is worshipped, and devotees offer jaggery and sweets made of jaggery.

Day 8: On the eighth day of Navratri, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped and devotees offer coconut as bhog to the goddess.

Day 9: On the final day of the festival Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. It is believed that the goddess protects her devotees from unfortunate incidents.