This $59 million loss-making restaurant chain made a spectacular listing on NYSE

CAVA logged a net loss of $59 million in fiscal 2022 and $37.4 million in fiscal 2021. But the company's $5 billion valuation is close to double of what private investors ascribed it in 2021.

The Mediterranean restaurant chain, CAVA group made a blockbuster debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 15th. CAVA group priced its initial price offering (IPO) at $22 per share and raised $318 million on its first day of trading on the exchange. The company's shares soared about 120 percent in its market debut.

The stock closed at about $44 per share, up from its opening trade of $42 per share on June 15th. Its closing price gives it a market value of nearly $4.9 billion and makes it the top-performing IPO this year for companies valued above $500 million. The company sold 14.4 million shares to raise capital.

CAVA logged a net loss of $59 million in fiscal 2022 and $37.4 million in fiscal 2021. But the company's $5 billion valuation is close to double of what private investors ascribed it in 2021.

The listing is expected to provide a boost to the dormant IPO market of 2023, which saw only 8 out of 33 US listed IPOs raise more than $50 million.

Cava Group operates a chain of Mediterranean fast-casual restaurants in the United States. The proposed listing comes amid strong sales for quick-service chains in the recent quarter as Americans shift to spending more on services than goods and shrug off higher menu prices.