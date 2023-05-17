Cannes 2023: Chef Prateek Sadhu to prepare Indian cuisines for inaugural dinner

Chef Praeek Sadhu's menu will feature six to seven courses, highlighting regional specialities and flavours from various parts of India.

As the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 kicks off in the French Riviera, renowned Indian chef Prateek Sadhu has been invited to the festival to curate an exceptional dining experience for the inaugural dinner hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Chef Prateek Sadhu, formerly associated with Mumbai's acclaimed restaurant Masque, which has been featured among Asia's 50 Best Restaurants multiple times, is known for his innovative approach to cooking. At Cannes 2023, he aims to blend Indian and French culinary traditions to create a unique gastronomic experience for the guests. In an Instagram post, Chef Sadhu expressed his excitement about showcasing Indian culinary traditions at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Honoured to be repping India and host the inaugural dinner for The Honourable Minister at the Cannes Film Festival. Excited to showcase my language for Indian food with this menu and collaborate with Diageo India and @godawansinglemalt. More on what’s cooking later,” he said in an Instagram post.

The curated menu for the inaugural dinner is a reflection of Chef Sadhu's travels across India, where he has observed and experienced traditional dishes cooked at home. The menu will feature six to seven courses, highlighting regional specialities and flavours from various parts of India. To ensure an authentic experience, Chef Sadhu even brought along 80 kilograms of Indian spices and pickles, NDTV reported.

Among the delicacies that will be served, one notable dish is a Khasi cuisine Tungrymbai, hailing from Meghalaya. This unique dish is prepared by smoking and fermenting soybeans before cooking them. It will be accompanied by the traditional Meghalayan bread known as Putharo and smoked tomato chutney. Additionally, the menu will include a pepper fry from Tamil Nadu, reflecting the diversity of Indian cuisine, the report added.

Embracing the International Year of Millets as designated by the United Nations, Chef Sadhu will present a millets-based menu. Dishes such as Millet Thoran from Kerala, a millet pulao paired with Malvani-style Sole Fish, and Potato Koshimbir from Maharashtra will be served. To conclude the meal on a sweet note, a selection of traditional sweets and mithais, including Bengali Sandesh, Maharashtrian Chikki, and Mysore Pak, will be served along with Kashmiri Kahwa and coffee from Karnataka.