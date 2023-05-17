Cannes 2023: Chef Prateek Sadhu to prepare Indian cuisines for inaugural dinner

Breaking News
Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87 in London
homelifestyle NewsCannes 2023: Chef Prateek Sadhu to prepare Indian cuisines for inaugural dinner

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 6:54:26 PM IST (Published)

Chef Praeek Sadhu's menu will feature six to seven courses, highlighting regional specialities and flavours from various parts of India.

As the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 kicks off in the French Riviera, renowned Indian chef Prateek Sadhu has been invited to the festival to curate an exceptional dining experience for the inaugural dinner hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Chef Prateek Sadhu, formerly associated with Mumbai's acclaimed restaurant Masque, which has been featured among Asia's 50 Best Restaurants multiple times, is known for his innovative approach to cooking. At Cannes 2023, he aims to blend Indian and French culinary traditions to create a unique gastronomic experience for the guests. In an Instagram post, Chef Sadhu expressed his excitement about showcasing Indian culinary traditions at the Cannes Film Festival.
“Honoured to be repping India and host the inaugural dinner for The Honourable Minister at the Cannes Film Festival. Excited to showcase my language for Indian food with this menu and collaborate with Diageo India and @godawansinglemalt. More on what’s cooking later,” he said in an Instagram post.
