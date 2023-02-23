Café society: With Indian urbans crazier for their coffee hits, the Tatas get creative

In the bid to innovate, Tata Coffee even launched a campaign which tries to tickle consumers with the sound of coffee. The focus is ‘on expanding and premiumizing the portfolio,' said Tata Consumer's Puneet Das, a man who knows his brews.

The coffee market is rapidly growing in India. According to a report by Bloomberg, the Indian coffee market is growing at a rate of 10-15 percent every year. High growth in India is because of the low base — and the espresso market is much smaller compared to the world.

To get their grip on the coffee market in India, which is dominated by Nestle, Tata Consumer Products has been relying on innovations to cater to the demands of the changing market.

“We are working towards growing the coffee category by catering to all coffee needs of a consumer by offering a varied range of offerings. Further, we are firing up our innovation funnel to capture different consumption moments, keeping in tune with the double-digit growth rate of the coffee category and changing consumer palates and overall improve customer experience through a range of delectable coffee offerings,” said Puneet Das, President, Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products.

Tata Coffee reported a 44.71 percent decline in consolidated net profit during the December quarter at Rs 38.40 crore. Further, as per the investor presentation, the company’s coffee revenue in India grew 34 percent YTD.

Das said in India, the beverage market is primarily dominated by tea and the company sees metropolitan cities as the target market for Tata Coffee.

“It is observed that people living in metros are cold coffee drinkers, we saw a potential space to innovate café specials and cold coffee that are easily available and provide a hassle-free experience,” he added.

Innovations to drive the coffee market in India?

As per Das, the rise in the awareness of premium coffee, speciality coffee shops, and an overall increase in the disposable incomes of consumers are the key drivers of market growth at the moment.

“In the last 12 months, we have launched 3-4 innovations to get a café experience at the convenience of your home. So the idea is to scale up these launches because it's not just about launching innovation but it's about setting them up for success with a focus on expanding and premiumizing the portfolio,” said Das.

In the bid to innovate, the company also recently launched the Tata Coffee Grand Premium ASMR campaign, which is an attempt to invoke excitement among consumers with the sound of coffee.

“The next two years we will focus on continuous innovation on the coffee pipeline, continuous focus on leveraging new formats and driving premiumization while we continue expanding our coffee and instant coffee portfolio,” said Das.

Further, like all other products under the Tata Consumers portfolio, the company with Tata Coffee is also planning on building awareness and curiosity among the target group by launching disruptive communication which will also involve hyper-local activity in the coming year.

