BTS album 'Proof' out with ‘Yet To Come’ music video — All you need to know about anthology album

Members of South Korean band BTS, or Bangton Boys, released their new album 'Proof', along with title track ‘Yet To Come’, across music streaming platforms on Friday. The all-boys band comprising seven members – Jung Kook, Jin, Jimin, RM, V, Suga and J-Hope -- released some new and old songs as a part of the album.

BTS has partnered with the streaming platform Spotify to promote the album. The anthology album of the Grammy-nominated band is available on all major audio streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Play from June 10. The timing of release is 1 pm KST and for India it will be 9:30 am on Friday. The music video for the title track ‘Yet To Come’ was also released on YouTube.

Title Track ‘Yet To Come’

The music video of ‘Yet To Come’ shows the BTS band members hanging out at a beach. The video starts with V walking along the shoreline with his back to the camera with the sound of breeze and waves in the background. The other band members are seen sitting on chairs on the beach in all-white outfits. V then launches into the song. Watch the videos here.

List of Songs of the album ‘Proof’

In May, BTS released the list of tracks which will be included in the album 'Proof'. The anthology has three XCDs that include many of the old tracks and three all-new tracks that the band says reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of the band.

Here' the complete track list:

> No More Dream

> Born Singer

> N.O

> Boy in luv

> I NEED U

> Danger

> RUN

> Spring Day

> Burning Up (Fire)

> Blood Sweat & Tears

> Fake Love

> Idol

> DNA

> Boy With Luv

> Dynamite

> ON

> Life Goes On

> Butter

Second CD Track list

> Run BTS

> Stay

> Moon

> Intro: Persona

> Jamais VuTrivia: Seesaw

> BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER

> Outro: Ego

> Filter

> Her

> Friends

> Singularity

> 00:00 (Zero O'Clock)

> Euphoria

> Dimple

Third CD Track list

> Young Love

>Jump (Demo Ver.)

> Boy In Luv (Demo Ver.)

> Quotation Mark

> I NEED YOU (Demo Ver.)

> Boyz With Fun (with Jimin)

>Tony Montana (Demo Ver.)

> Young Forever (RM Demo Ver.)

> DNA (J-Hope Demo Ver.)

> Spring Day (V Demo Ver.)

> Epiphany (Jin Demo Ver.)

> Seesaw (Demo Ver.)

> Still With You (Acapella)

> For Youth