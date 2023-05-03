Brooms to commode: Items left behind in Uber cabs will surprise you

As per the latest list released by Uber, mobile phones are among the most forgotten items. The Uber Lost and Found Index is backed by insights and data, and it aims to educate passengers in a fun yet informative way about in-app options available for them.

Delhi has emerged as the most forgetful city in India on Uber’s Lost and Found Index 2023 released on Tuesday. Mumbai was pushed to second place while Hyderabad made it to the top 4 most forgetful cities for the first time. Bengaluru, 2019’s most forgetful city, rounded off the top 4 positions.

The Lost and Found Index provides a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items in Uber cabs by passengers and gives a list of the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when passengers tend to be leaving behind their belongings in the cabs.

As per the list of items left behind by passengers in cabs released by Uber, the properties ranged from brooms to television sets and even commodes.

Most lost objects

As per the latest data, mobile phones are among the most forgotten items. The phones left behind in cabs mostly belonged to the top brands of Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus. People forgot three times the number of Android phones than iPhones in cabs.

After mobile phones, the list included laptop bags, wallets, clothing, headphones, water bottles, and spectacles or sunglasses as the most forgotten items. These were followed by other items like keys, jewellery, and watches in the top 10 list.

As per the data, the colour of the most forgotten items was red, followed by blue, yellow, rose, and pink.

10 most unique items forgotten

The index also released the list of the 10 most unique items forgotten in Uber cabs.

A big-screen TV was on top of the list, followed by a Western commode, three packets of milk and curtains, a broom, a college ID card, a walking stick, and an induction stove.

Other unique items like a family collage, heavy machinery, and printed ‘dupatta’ (scarf) also made it to the top 10 list.

The Uber Lost and Found Index are backed by insights and data, and it aims to educate passengers in a fun yet informative way about in-app options available for them in case they forget something in their Uber cab during their trip.

Currently, Uber’s cab services are available across 125 cities in India.