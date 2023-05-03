Brooms to commode: Items left behind in Uber cabs will surprise you

As per the latest list released by Uber, mobile phones are among the most forgotten items. The Uber Lost and Found Index is backed by insights and data, and it aims to educate passengers in a fun yet informative way about in-app options available for them.

Delhi has emerged as the most forgetful city in India on Uber’s Lost and Found Index 2023 released on Tuesday. Mumbai was pushed to second place while Hyderabad made it to the top 4 most forgetful cities for the first time. Bengaluru, 2019’s most forgetful city, rounded off the top 4 positions.

The Lost and Found Index provides a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items in Uber cabs by passengers and gives a list of the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when passengers tend to be leaving behind their belongings in the cabs.

As per the list of items left behind by passengers in cabs released by Uber, the properties ranged from brooms to television sets and even commodes.