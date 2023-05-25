homelifestyle NewsMadurai bride brings along pet Jallikattu bull to her wedding

Madurai bride brings along pet Jallikattu bull to her wedding

2 Min(s) Read

By Local18  May 25, 2023 7:46:44 PM IST (Published)

Unable to bear the thought of leaving her beloved companion behind, Shivapriya made an unusual request to her in-laws. She asked if she could bring her Jallikattu bull along with her to her new home — and they gladly agreed almost immediately.

A bride from Madurai district in Tamil Nadu brought her beloved pet Jallikattu bull to her in-laws' house. Shivapriya from the Alanganallur area here shares a special bond with her bull, as they had grown up together. She would feed, walk, and train the bull regularly, and it would obediently follow her commands during Jallikattu competitions.

Jallikattu, also known ‘eruthazhuvuthal,’ is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival. It is an annual sport conducted in the region, and bulls are often an integral part of households in Madurai. With the upcoming Jallikattu season still seven months away, Shivapriya's bull was a cherished companion.


But Shivapriya's parents arranged her wedding when they found a prospective groom, with the wedding ceremony held in a grand manner. Much to the surprise of the attendees, Shivapriya's well-dressed pet bull also made an appearance. A photo session captured the unique bond between Shivapriya and her bull.

Unable to bear the thought of leaving her beloved companion behind, Shivapriya made an unusual request to her in-laws. She asked if she could bring the bull along with her to her new home. Happily, her in-laws immediately agreed, understanding the deep connection between Shivapriya and her pet.

With the approval of her in-laws, a delighted Shivapriya embarked on a new chapter of her life, accompanied by her treasured Jallikattu bull. This gesture symbolised the strong bond and affection Shivapriya had developed with her bull, and it showcased the unique cultural significance of Jallikattu in the region.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
bull taming event tamil nadujallikattuTamil Nadu

View All

