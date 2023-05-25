Madurai bride brings along pet Jallikattu bull to her wedding

Unable to bear the thought of leaving her beloved companion behind, Shivapriya made an unusual request to her in-laws. She asked if she could bring her Jallikattu bull along with her to her new home — and they gladly agreed almost immediately.

A bride from Madurai district in Tamil Nadu brought her beloved pet Jallikattu bull to her in-laws' house. Shivapriya from the Alanganallur area here shares a special bond with her bull, as they had grown up together. She would feed, walk, and train the bull regularly, and it would obediently follow her commands during Jallikattu competitions.

Jallikattu, also known ‘eruthazhuvuthal,’ is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival. It is an annual sport conducted in the region, and bulls are often an integral part of households in Madurai. With the upcoming Jallikattu season still seven months away, Shivapriya's bull was a cherished companion.