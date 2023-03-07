Bollywood Holi songs that are on everyone’s playlist

From Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay to Ayan Mukerji YJHD, many super hit films had Holi songs which have become a staple for Holi celebrations. Sharmila Tagore-starrer Gulmohar’s Holi song is the latest entrant to the list.

Holi, the festival of colours, and Bollywood share a special connection. Hindi films have given us many Holi songs over the decades. No Holi is complete without Holi ke din or Rang barse playing on the loop. Sharmila Tagore-starrer Gulmohar’s Holi song is the latest entrant to the list.

Here are the top songs that are mandatory for your Holi playlist

Rang Barse

Ever since Yash Chopra’s Silsila was released in 1981, there has been no Holi celebration without the song. Rang Barse, sung by Amitabh Bachchan, is the perfect Holi song for people of all ages.

Holi Ke Din

The 1975 cult film Sholay, Holi Ke Din is as memorable as the popular dialogues of the film. This fun song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar and it is a must-have on your Holi playlist.

Balam Pichkari

Like the iconic song, Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari became the Holi anthem for the younger generation. This song’s beat, lyrics and Ranbir, and Deepika’s chemistry in the video set it apart from other Holi songs. Balam Pichkari is sung by Shalmali Kholgade, and Vishal Dadlani and the music is by Pritam.

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya

The film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Lahu Munh Lag Gaya features the stunning duo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It is one of the most sensual Holi songs ever.

Gori Tu Latth Maar

From the film Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar, and Bhumi Pednekar, the song Gori Tu Lathmaar is a heart-to-heart romantic yet quirky Holi song. The song by Sonu Nigam and Palak Muchhal is a great addition to any Holi playlist.

Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi

Sung by Anu Malik, Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi adds another layer of sizzle to Holi celebrations. While Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan bring a playful flavour the video of the song features Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, on a boat celebrating a special sensuous Holi.