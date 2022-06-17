Blonde teaser: All hail Ana de Armas as the newest Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s upcoming film

The latest teaser of Blonde, Netflix’s highly-anticipated upcoming biographical drama on Marylin Monroe, hints that the film might just live up to its director’s ambition. Andrew Dominik doesn’t want much, just to make you fall in love all over again with Hollywood’s hottest siren that glowed so bright that people are still besotted with her 60 years after her premature death.

Originally Norma Jeane, Monroe saw it all and more in the 36 years that she lived. A mother battling paranoid schizophrenia who was institutionalised when Monroe was a child, an unknown, absent father, growing up in foster homes, being sexually abused as a minor, three failed marriages, the struggle to be taken seriously as an actor, an inability to carry a pregnancy to term, addiction, and mental illnesses. Dominik’s passion project long in the making promises to “present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens”.

The teaser opens with Cuban actor Ana de Armas sobbing in front of a mirror in a green room as Monroe, fervently wishing for someone to come and not abandon her. It then cuts to some of the most memorable moments from the star’s career. The celebrated scene from The Seven Year Itch (1954), in which she stands on a subway vent, famously letting her iconic white dress blow with the gust of wind, an image that has become synonymous with Hollywood the world over. According to Monroe’s official website, the fabled dress was sold for a whopping $5.6 million at an auction, making it one of the most precious movie costumes of all time.

The teaser also captures the media frenzy around her and pays homage to her heart-skipping performance in the song Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend from Howard Hawks’ 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes as a packed audience watches her sashay on the silver screen. Towards the end, the teaser comes a full circle. We see Monroe again sitting in front of the green-room mirror. She is dolled the same in a black dress with soft blond curls, scarlet lips, winged eyeliner, and the seductive beauty spot.

However, she is no longer crying. Instead, she looks in the mirror pensively, and a heartbeat later, breaks into her signature infectious, raspy laughter.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. (Image: Netflix Queue) Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. (Image: Netflix Queue)

The 34-year-old de Armas has become Monroe so completely for this film that it’s difficult to tell her apart. With Dominik toying with the names of multiple female actors over the years, she feels every bit worth the wait. Blonde’s teaser will remind you of Spencer, another terrific film exploring the mindscape of a deeply turbulent public personality who was just as loved —Princess Diana. Other than fantastic casting and the basic premise, the two films have a lot more in common. Instead of focusing on the outside, they delve within and dare to imagine what it could have been like to be someone so heartbreakingly vulnerable, traumatized, and under such unapologetic societal scrutiny.

Talking about Blonde, de Armas told Netflix Queue, “The film moves along with her feelings and her experiences. There are moments when we are inside of her body and mind, and this will give the audience an opportunity to experience what it was like to be Norma and Marilyn at the same time.”

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen,” she added.

Based on Joyce Carol Oates’s eponymous bestselling novel that released 22 years ago, Blonde uses Monroe’s unique life story to focus on themes much larger and universal — the ordeals that women are made to suffer to make space for themselves in a man’s world, how a woman using her sex appeal to her advantage can turn out to be both powerful and perilous, and the insidiousness of childhood trauma.

Blonde also features Bobby Cannavale as The Ex-Athlete (Monroe’s second husband Joe DiMaggio), Adrien Brody as The Playwright (her third husband Arthur Miller), and Julianne Nicholson as Monroe’s mother Gladys Pearl Baker. It is slated to release on Netflix on September 23.

